Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons' versatility makes him a fit with any team

Besides Schobert, Mack Wilson and Christian Kirksey are the two top options the Browns have at linebacker. Wilson performed well in his rookie season and was second on the Browns with 82 tackles. Kirksey played only two games last season after suffering a torn pectoral tendon.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods could use another top talent to fortify his 4-3 scheme, where Simmons' defensive versatility would come in handy.

Woods could shuffle Simmons from any linebacker position. He could even use him as a defensive back — another area of need for the Browns — to maximize his tremendous hybrid abilities.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes Simmons' role could change each week in the NFL depending on the opponent. He ranked him No. 6 in his most recent version of his Top 50 Draft Prospects.