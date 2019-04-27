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2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns select S Sheldrick Redwine with No. 119 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2019 at 12:59 PM
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Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Saturday selected Miami safety Sheldrick Redwine with the No. 119 pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Redwine is the Browns' third selection in the draft and the third on the defensive side of the ball, following LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46) and BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80).

"The game is a coverage game. You have to have physicality, but you also have to be able to have guys that can cover," Browns Director of College Scouting Steve Malin said. "We feel like he gives us the flexibility to do that stuff. He has a physical presence but also he has good ball skills and can play in coverage for us."

Redwine, who also grew up in Miami, was a two-year starter for the Hurricanes and shined as a senior. He earned All-ACC honorable mention after compiling 64 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Redwine had 59 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.

Photos: New Browns S Sheldrick Redwine

Take a look at photos of new Browns S Sheldrick Redwine, the 119th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) celebrates an interception against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) celebrates an interception against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Steve Helber/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 28-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 28-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) shows off their "U" turnover chain after recovering a fumble against Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) shows off their "U" turnover chain after recovering a fumble against Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) tackles Georgia Tech running back J.J. Green (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) tackles Georgia Tech running back J.J. Green (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bethune-Cookman wide receiver Frank Brown (15) makes a catch as Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Bethune-Cookman wide receiver Frank Brown (15) makes a catch as Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Redwine came out of high school as a cornerback and played the position for his first two seasons at Miami. He transitioned to safety during spring practice before his junior season, earned a starting role and never looked back.

"Anytime you have a corner that has that type of experience that converts over to safety, obviously, it gives you the flexibility for coverage," Malin said. "It could be a match-up situation on the inside slot or it could be a tight end, but obviously, that is a positive.

"Anything that we do as a staff and as a personnel department, we always create a vision for a player. In this case, we feel like he can come in and create competition at the safety position. He has versatility. He can play free or strong for us and play the big nickel, but also I think it is important as you build a championship team that you take into consideration that they have special teams value. I think that is very important."

Cleveland has four more picks left in the 2019 NFL Draft, two of which are slated for the fifth round.

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