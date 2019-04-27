Cleveland Browns select S Sheldrick Redwine with No. 119 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Redwine came out of high school as a cornerback and played the position for his first two seasons at Miami. He transitioned to safety during spring practice before his junior season, earned a starting role and never looked back.

"Anytime you have a corner that has that type of experience that converts over to safety, obviously, it gives you the flexibility for coverage," Malin said. "It could be a match-up situation on the inside slot or it could be a tight end, but obviously, that is a positive.

"Anything that we do as a staff and as a personnel department, we always create a vision for a player. In this case, we feel like he can come in and create competition at the safety position. He has versatility. He can play free or strong for us and play the big nickel, but also I think it is important as you build a championship team that you take into consideration that they have special teams value. I think that is very important."