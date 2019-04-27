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2020 NFL Draft

The story behind new Browns cornerback Greedy Williams' nickname

Apr 26, 2019 at 09:49 PM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

Freddie Kitchens won the race to making a name-related joke about the newest Cleveland Brown.

"Greedy was giddy," Kitchens said of the cornerback's reaction to learning Cleveland selected him 46th overall Friday in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Greedy Williams is a Cleveland Brown, which opens a whole can of questions about his future: How will he fit into the Browns' defense? Is he strictly an outside corner? Can he enjoy the same success of Denzel Ward, who was selected fourth overall in last year's draft?

And most importantly: Where did he, Andraez Williams, get his nickname?

Photos: New Browns cornerback Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams is a Cleveland Brown. Take a look at photos of the LSU cornerback, whom the Browns selected 46th overall Friday in the 2019 NFL Draft.

LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams works out during NFL Pro Day at their NCAA football training facility in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams works out during NFL Pro Day at their NCAA football training facility in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) celebrates his interception with safety Grant Delpit (9) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) celebrates his interception with safety Grant Delpit (9) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
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Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Steve Helber/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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"I got the nickname Greedy from my aunt," Williams explained Friday night shortly after he was drafted. "I was six months (old) and I was chuggin' a lot of milk and she named me Greedy DeeDee, but they took the DeeDee off and I've been Greedy since."

At 6-foot-2, Williams boasts rare, instinctive cover skills that had him projected as a first-round pick in most mock drafts. Browns general manager John Dorsey said Friday he was surprised Williams was still available at No. 46.

"I thought he'd be one of the first five guys picked off the board (in the second round)," Dorsey said.

The deal required the Browns to move up three picks, trading Nos. 49 and 144 to Indianapolis for their selection, No. 46. The No. 144 pick was acquired in the Browns' trade of running back Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville early in the 2018 season.

The trade up predictably sent tweeters to the keyboard to say Dorsey got greedy in selecting Greedy. The puns are already flying. With a name like Greedy and an event in which maneuvering and bartering is prevalent, it's unavoidable.

Come Sunday, greed could be good. Greed could turn into interceptions. And Greedy could quickly become a favorite of Browns fans everywhere.

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