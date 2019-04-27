The story behind new Browns cornerback Greedy Williams' nickname

"I got the nickname Greedy from my aunt," Williams explained Friday night shortly after he was drafted. "I was six months (old) and I was chuggin' a lot of milk and she named me Greedy DeeDee, but they took the DeeDee off and I've been Greedy since."

At 6-foot-2, Williams boasts rare, instinctive cover skills that had him projected as a first-round pick in most mock drafts. Browns general manager John Dorsey said Friday he was surprised Williams was still available at No. 46.

"I thought he'd be one of the first five guys picked off the board (in the second round)," Dorsey said.

The deal required the Browns to move up three picks, trading Nos. 49 and 144 to Indianapolis for their selection, No. 46. The No. 144 pick was acquired in the Browns' trade of running back Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville early in the 2018 season.

The trade up predictably sent tweeters to the keyboard to say Dorsey got greedy in selecting Greedy. The puns are already flying. With a name like Greedy and an event in which maneuvering and bartering is prevalent, it's unavoidable.