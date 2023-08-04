Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their preseason win

RB John Kelly, Jr.

During the first half of the game, the Browns managed to gain a total of 153 yards. John Kelly, Jr. contributed to 77 of those yards.

Kelly had 10 carries for 42 yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. He scored the Browns' first touchdown with a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kellen Mond.

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

Felton ran for 46 yards on seven third-quarter carries and scored a touchdown.

"It felt good being able to get those many reps. I haven't been able to in a while, and like you said, getting back to that rhythm. It just felt really good," Felton said.