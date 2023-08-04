Presented by

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their preseason win

John Kelly Jr. and Demetric Felton Jr. combined for 88 of the Browns' 172 net rushing yards

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:22 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

080423_PlayersOfTheGame

The Browns emerged victorious Thursday with a 21-16 win against the Jets. As a result, it's time to acknowledge and award game balls to the players who contributed to Cleveland's first preseason win of the season.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

During the Browns preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered an outstanding performance in the second half.

Following a successful defensive stand against the Jets, the Browns responded with a 78-yard drive in nine plays to score the crucial go-ahead touchdown.

On the drive, Thompson-Robinson completed all four of his passes, gaining a total of 44 yards. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. Thompson-Robinson finished the day with a 124.1 passer rating.

Photos: Hall of Fame Game - Jets at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
1 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
3 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
4 / 90

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
5 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
6 / 90

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
7 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
8 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
9 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
10 / 90

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
11 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
12 / 90

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
13 / 90

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
14 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
15 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
16 / 90

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
17 / 90

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
18 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
19 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
20 / 90

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
21 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
22 / 90

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
23 / 90

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
24 / 90

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
25 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
26 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
27 / 90

The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
28 / 90

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
29 / 90

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
30 / 90

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
31 / 90

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
32 / 90

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
33 / 90

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 90

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
35 / 90

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
36 / 90

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
37 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 90

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 90

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 90

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
43 / 90

A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 90

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 90

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
47 / 90

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
48 / 90

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
49 / 90

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
50 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 90

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 90

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 90

Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
56 / 90

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
57 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
58 / 90

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
59 / 90

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
60 / 90

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
61 / 90

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
62 / 90

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
63 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
64 / 90

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
65 / 90

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
66 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
67 / 90

A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
68 / 90

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
69 / 90

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
70 / 90

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
71 / 90

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
72 / 90

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
73 / 90

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
74 / 90

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
75 / 90

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
76 / 90

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
77 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
78 / 90

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
79 / 90

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
80 / 90

Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
81 / 90

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
82 / 90

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
83 / 90

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
84 / 90

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
85 / 90

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
86 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
87 / 90

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
88 / 90

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
89 / 90

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
90 / 90

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RB John Kelly, Jr.

During the first half of the game, the Browns managed to gain a total of 153 yards. John Kelly, Jr. contributed to 77 of those yards.  

Kelly had 10 carries for 42 yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. He scored the Browns' first touchdown with a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kellen Mond.

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

Felton ran for 46 yards on seven third-quarter carries and scored a touchdown.

"It felt good being able to get those many reps. I haven't been able to in a while, and like you said, getting back to that rhythm. It just felt really good," Felton said.

On Thursday night, Felton also served as the main kick and punt returner.

Related Content

news

Browns make roster moves - Aug. 4

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves after Thursday's preseason opener
news

How to watch Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Here's how to tune into one of the most special days in franchise history
news

Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes impressive debut in Hall of Fame game

The 5th-round rookie finished 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown pass, and finished with a 124.1 passer rating.
news

By the Numbers: Rookies make big contributions in preseason debut

Cleveland's 2023 draft class received plenty of playing time in Thursday's win over the Jets
Advertising