Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their preseason win

The Browns emerged victorious Thursday with a 21-16 win against the Jets. As a result, it's time to acknowledge and award game balls to the players who contributed to Cleveland's first preseason win of the season.
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
During the Browns preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered an outstanding performance in the second half.
Following a successful defensive stand against the Jets, the Browns responded with a 78-yard drive in nine plays to score the crucial go-ahead touchdown.
On the drive, Thompson-Robinson completed all four of his passes, gaining a total of 44 yards. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. Thompson-Robinson finished the day with a 124.1 passer rating.
RB John Kelly, Jr.
During the first half of the game, the Browns managed to gain a total of 153 yards. John Kelly, Jr. contributed to 77 of those yards.
Kelly had 10 carries for 42 yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. He scored the Browns' first touchdown with a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kellen Mond.
RB Demetric Felton Jr.
Felton ran for 46 yards on seven third-quarter carries and scored a touchdown.
"It felt good being able to get those many reps. I haven't been able to in a while, and like you said, getting back to that rhythm. It just felt really good," Felton said.
On Thursday night, Felton also served as the main kick and punt returner.