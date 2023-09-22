DC Jim Schwartz expresses his gratitude towards Titans and HC Mike Vrabel

They grew their relationship as Vrabel continued to check in with Schwartz after he stepped away.

"I started feeling a little bit better, got my vision back and a bunch of different things," Schwartz continued. "And he invited me to start just, like, one day a week. And one day turned into two and turned into three. Vrabel never once made it anything about other than do what you feel that you can do. And pretty soon, about six months later, I was pretty much back to normal and pretty much working normal hours."

Schwartz spent the previous two seasons with the Titans from 2021-22 as a senior defensive assistant before he joined the Browns in 2023. During his time with Vrabel, Schwartz said he learned more about game management and dealing with a team. He had the chance to help mentor the younger coaches and serve in his role as a defensive assistant.

Yet, Schwartz had previous ties to Tennessee. He first served as a defensive assistant in 1999 before he became the linebackers coach for the Titans in 2000. Then Schwartz moved up and became the defensive coordinator from 2001-2008.

Schwartz brings a unique perspective to Sunday's matchup against the Titans, knowing some of the tendencies of QB Ryan Tannehill or RB Derrick Henry, and the challenges they present to the Browns defense. Tannehill can control the game, but then use the Titans run game with Henry to their advantage. Through two games this season, Henry has rushed for 143 yards on 40 carries and one touchdown. He also has 71 reception yards on five catches.