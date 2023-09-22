What the Titans are saying about the Browns

The Browns and the Titans are both 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the regular season.
So, as the Browns prepare to host the Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, let's take a look at the Titans' perspective on the matchup.
At the end of the day, it’s on film and everyone sees it, that he gives us the opportunity to get the ball. When he’s running with the ball and when he tries to escape the pocket, the ball is out from his body trying to do the stiff arm or whatever it may be. DT Jeffery Simmons on going against QB Deshaun Watson
Yeah, I grew up a Browns fan. My first NFL game with my dad was in the Dawg Pound and was at Municipal Stadium for the last game [in 1995 before the team moved to Baltimore]. HC Mike Vrabel on being a fan of the Browns
Obviously, Nick Chubb is Nick Chubb, we say his name like that for a reason. Crazy to see what happened to him, hate to see that. But I honestly think Jerome Ford is a good running back, even prior to him getting in the game (against Pittsburgh) and playing how he was. I think he runs hard, he runs fast, he's kind of like a slasher. But at the same time, he's physical. I think he's just as good. LB Azeez Al-Shaair on the Browns run game
They're a fast, attacking front. With those guys upfront, with (Myles) Garrett and Za'Darius (Smith), those guys are big, productive, strong, athletic players on the edge, (Dalvin) Tomlinson's inside. OC Tim Kelly on Browns defense
He was extremely valuable to me. Just a great football mind. Obviously, one of the better defensive minds in the game. I think his knowledge of offensive football from being a head coach and being around the league for so long. He was always a great sounding board for me, always coming to me with ideas, things we can do differently. And it's not just the stuff on the field. It's the day-to-day aspect of running a meeting, things to approach with the unit going into game week. Titans DC Shane Bowen on Browns DC Jim Schwartz