What They're Saying

What the Titans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tennessee in Week 3 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Sep 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Garrett

The Browns and the Titans are both 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the regular season.

So, as the Browns prepare to host the Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, let's take a look at the Titans' perspective on the matchup.

At the end of the day, it’s on film and everyone sees it, that he gives us the opportunity to get the ball. When he’s running with the ball and when he tries to escape the pocket, the ball is out from his body trying to do the stiff arm or whatever it may be. DT Jeffery Simmons on going against QB Deshaun Watson

Jeffery Simmons sees flaw in Watson's game

Related Links

Yeah, I grew up a Browns fan. My first NFL game with my dad was in the Dawg Pound and was at Municipal Stadium for the last game [in 1995 before the team moved to Baltimore]. HC Mike Vrabel on being a fan of the Browns

Mike Vrabel attended last Cleveland Browns game before the team moved to Baltimore

Obviously, Nick Chubb is Nick Chubb, we say his name like that for a reason. Crazy to see what happened to him, hate to see that. But I honestly think Jerome Ford is a good running back, even prior to him getting in the game (against Pittsburgh) and playing how he was. I think he runs hard, he runs fast, he's kind of like a slasher. But at the same time, he's physical. I think he's just as good. LB Azeez Al-Shaair on the Browns run game

Azeez Al-Shaair doesn’t change a thing after Nick Chubb’s injury

They're a fast, attacking front. With those guys upfront, with (Myles) Garrett and Za'Darius (Smith), those guys are big, productive, strong, athletic players on the edge, (Dalvin) Tomlinson's inside. OC Tim Kelly on Browns defense

Browns Defense Presents Tennessee Titans Unique Challenge

He was extremely valuable to me. Just a great football mind. Obviously, one of the better defensive minds in the game. I think his knowledge of offensive football from being a head coach and being around the league for so long. He was always a great sounding board for me, always coming to me with ideas, things we can do differently. And it's not just the stuff on the field. It's the day-to-day aspect of running a meeting, things to approach with the unit going into game week. Titans DC Shane Bowen on Browns DC Jim Schwartz

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who Jim Schwartz was a primary advisor to. 

Related Content

news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns in Week 2

Pittsburgh lost its first game 30-7 to San Francisco, heads into Monday Night Football for Week 2
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in Week 1 matchup to open the regular season
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh for Week 18
news

What the Commanders are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Washington for Week 17
news

What the Saints are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts New Orleans for Week 16
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore for Week 15
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Cincinnati for Week 14
news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Houston for Week 13
news

What the Buccaneers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tampa Bay for Week 12
news

What the Bills are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Detroit for a matchup against Buffalo for Week 11
news

What the Dolphins are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Miami for Week 10
Advertising