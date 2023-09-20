How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24, 2023

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:32 PM
The Cleveland Browns will host the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST.

  • The Browns are 36-31 all-time against the Titans.
  • The last time the Browns and the Titans met, the Browns won 41-35 in Tennessee on Dec. 6, 2020.
  • Both the Browns and the Titans are 1-1 to start the 2023 season.

  • Defensive dominance - The Browns defense has been a bright spot through the first two games of the season, as they are second in the NFL in total defense this season. They are also tied for second in pass defense and third in run defense. The pressure the Browns put on opposing quarterbacks has played an important factor in their success as a unit through the first two games of the season. They'll look to continue building on that success against the Titans and putting pressure on QB Ryan Tannehill.
  • Kareem Hunt's addition to Browns - Following the season-ending injury to RB Nick Chubb, the Browns signed RB Kareem Hunt to their roster. His addition adds depth to their running backs, and his familiarity with the Browns presents an opportunity for him to acclimate quickly.
  • RB Derrick Henry and the Titans' run game - The Titans' offense highlights their run game, so the Browns run defense have the task of stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry. The eight-year veteran has rushed for 143 yards on 40 carries and one touchdown, as well as 71 receiving yards on five receptions, in the first two games of the season.

Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Sunday 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Announcers: Chris Rose, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso, @louallendoc

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok: @browns

