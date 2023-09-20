RB Kareem Hunt is ready to showcase his game in return to the Browns

Now, Hunt is focused on his opportunity in Cleveland and is excited to be back in the same building once again. Hunt praised both the Browns offense and the defense and was enthusiastic about the potential they have to put it all together and work towards their goals as a team.

"I came ready to play and win," Hunt said. "I'm just ready to go out there and showcase my talent. I know what I bring to the table when I play the game of football, so I'm excited."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he watched Hunt's workout on Tuesday at the Browns' facility, and thought Hunt was in good shape. They will use this week of practices to prepare Hunt to be in football shape.

Hunt has a familiarity with the Browns offense from his previous time in Cleveland, which Stefanski said factored into the decision to add Hunt. It also helped Stefanski feel that Hunt was a solid fit for what the Browns are trying to do offensively. Hunt knows a bit of the playbook and picks up information quickly, which can allow him to make the transition to the new elements of the Browns offense.

"I think Kareem, first day in the building, kind of a different first day because he's been here before, but he's really working hard to make sure he can catch up," Stefanski said. "And then I think the young guys will watch how Kareem works at practice, in particular in the games. He practices hard, he plays hard."

There's also Stefanski's familiarity with Hunt's ability, and the different run and pass types that he excels in. He brings different elements of his game in his running style. Stefanski described Hunt as a physical runner, with a slashing style who excels at catching the football.