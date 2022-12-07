Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Peoples-Jones was the first Browns player to return a punt for a touchdown since Travis Benjamin took one 78 yards on Sept. 20, 2015.

The play highlighted the remarkable growth Peoples-Jones has shown as a returner the last two weeks — in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, Peoples-Jones returned five punts for a career-best 75 yards (15 yards per return). On the season, he has 13 returns for 193 yards and has claimed his stake as the Browns' punt returner of the future.