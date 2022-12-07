Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13

Peoples-Jones’ 76-yard return provided a spark the Browns needed on the scoreboard in their win over the Texans

Dec 07, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Donovan Peoples-Jones changed the game with one play — a massive 76-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter — that sparked the Browns' in their 27-14 win Sunday over the Texans.

Peoples-Jones became just the second player to take a punt back for a touchdown this season, and the NFL honored his play Wednesday by naming him the league's Special Teams Player of the Week.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Peoples-Jones was the first Browns player to return a punt for a touchdown since Travis Benjamin took one 78 yards on Sept. 20, 2015.

The play highlighted the remarkable growth Peoples-Jones has shown as a returner the last two weeks — in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, Peoples-Jones returned five punts for a career-best 75 yards (15 yards per return). On the season, he has 13 returns for 193 yards and has claimed his stake as the Browns' punt returner of the future.

