News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns see 'correctable' areas with offense in Deshaun Watson's debut

The Browns are turning the page from a sluggish debut with Watson commanding the offense

Dec 05, 2022 at 04:12 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

120522_N&N

The Browns didn't expect everything to be perfect with QB Deshaun Watson in his debut Sunday in Houston — not when the franchise quarterback went 700 days without playing in NFL action.

They were right in that expectation. Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards with one interception and a 53.4 passer rating and struggled at times to move the ball. Just two Browns possessions ended with points, both of which being field goals, and the longest play of the day in the pass game was a 27-yard completion from Watson to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Several of Watson's passes were off target, and the interception happened in the end zone.

"That was the first one, and the first one in a long time, so we knew there was going to be a little bit of playing through that," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. 'I think he gets that. He'll get more comfortable with the more game reps he gets. I think all those things you look at offensive with Deshaun, they're all correctable."

The Browns will do what they can to learn from the game and get Watson ready for Round 2, a big divisional matchup against the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals are coming off a 27-24 win over the Chiefs and will be a much tougher challenge than the one-win Texans, who largely lost Sunday to the Browns due to self-inflicted errors the Browns capitalized on.

For the Browns (5-7) to remain in the playoff race, they need Watson to play at a higher level soon.

"It's always getting back to the basics, specifically for Deshaun," Stefanski said. "Yes, there's a long layoff, so there's certain things that will only come with more game reps and practice, and I expect that to happen."

Operationally, Watson did a good job of leading the huddle and ensuring plays were executed properly by his teammates, according to TE Harrison Bryant.

"He was composed and confident out there in the huddle," he said. "He recited the play calls really well and commanded the huddle. Honestly as an offense as a whole, we didn't play how we wanted to play, but that was a part of him coming back, and it's not only him. It takes all 11 to be successful in the game."

After an 11-game suspension for Watson, the Browns have something they can build from as they look to expand their offense with Watson's mobile and Pro Bowl-caliber skillset.

They knew it'd take time to get there, and Sunday's results only further assured that notion.

"Deshaun, that is his first start so he got the first one out of the way, and I know he is looking forward to turning the page, really diving into Cincinnati, understanding this defense, putting together a plan and going out here and working on it this week," Stefanski said. "I think that really becomes our focus."

Photos: Week 13 - Browns at Texans Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Texans in Week 13

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
1 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
2 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
3 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
4 / 80

A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
5 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
6 / 80

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
7 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
8 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
9 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
10 / 80

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
11 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
12 / 80

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
13 / 80

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
14 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
15 / 80

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
16 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
17 / 80

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
18 / 80

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
19 / 80

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
20 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
21 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
22 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
23 / 80

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
24 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
25 / 80

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
26 / 80

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
27 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
28 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
29 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
30 / 80

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
31 / 80

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
32 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
33 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
34 / 80

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
35 / 80

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
36 / 80

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
37 / 80

A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
38 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
39 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
40 / 80

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
41 / 80

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
42 / 80

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
43 / 80

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
44 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
45 / 80

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
46 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
47 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
48 / 80

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
49 / 80

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
50 / 80

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
51 / 80

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
52 / 80

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
53 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
54 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
55 / 80

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
56 / 80

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
57 / 80

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
58 / 80

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
59 / 80

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
60 / 80

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
61 / 80

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
62 / 80

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
63 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
64 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
65 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
66 / 80

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
67 / 80

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
68 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
69 / 80

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
70 / 80

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
71 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
72 / 80

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
73 / 80

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
74 / 80

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
75 / 80

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
76 / 80

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
77 / 80

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
78 / 80

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
79 / 80

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
80 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

LBs adjust without Takitaki

The linebacker position took another substantial injury blow Monday when the Browns learned that Sione Takitaki would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Takitaki is the third Browns linebacker to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Anthony Walker (quad) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral). All of those players had played prominently at middle linebacker before their injury, so the Browns will once again turn to their depth to find the next starter.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah believes that shouldn't be an issue for the remaining healthy players in the room.

"Personnel wise, we're in the NFL," he said.." Our job is to fill in and do what the coaches require of us to do. Personnel wise, we will make changes, we will adjust and we will see what comes out of it."

Owusu-Koramoah, Deion Jones, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk are the remaining linebackers on the active roster. Jermaine Carter, Tae Davis and Sam Kamara are also on the practice squad.

Other injury updates

Other players who suffered injuries Sunday include WRs David Bell (hand) and Anthony Schwartz (head). Stefanski said Bell was day-to-day, while Schwartz is in concussion protocol.

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to dominate despite facing extra double-team looks

No edge rusher in the league has faced more double-team blocking than Garrett, but he's still continued to be among the league's sack leaders

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson looking to 'hold up to that standard' in first Browns start

Watson has been primarily focused on staying mentally ready in his preparation to become the Browns' starting QB

news

News & Notes: Browns 'excited' to have Deshaun Watson back, but focus remains on Texans

The Browns are eager to play their first game with Watson but are otherwise keeping things normal in their preparation for the Texans

news

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski believes Deshaun Watson 'will be ready to roll' in Browns debut

Watson was officially added to the active roster and will start practicing with the starters in preparation for his Week 13 debut

news

News & Notes: Hjalte Froholdt ready to build on experience at center

Froholdt will start at center for the first time in his career against the Buccaneers

news

News & Notes: Browns-Bills move to Detroit 'not a distraction at all'

The Browns wrapped a normal week of practice and aren't viewing the Week 11 relocation to Detroit as a simple venue change

news

News & Notes: Browns ready for whatever comes with Buffalo snowstorm

The Browns are preparing for all sorts of weather scenarios for Week 11

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson returns to practice

Watson practiced with teammates for the first time since training camp

news

News & Notes: Browns 'got to clean up a lot of things' after Dolphins loss

The Browns haven't minced words about their poor performance Sunday in Miami

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes Denzel Ward 'primed for a big game'

Garrett believes Ward can be a difference-maker for the defense in his first game back from a three-game absence due to a concussion

news

News & Notes: Recharged Browns 'have to keep it going' after bye week

The Browns are riding their rest from the bye week and momentum from a big Week 8 win into their preparations for Miami

Advertising