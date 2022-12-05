Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 13 victory

LB Tony Fields

No Browns player had more game-changing plays than Fields, a 2021 fifth-round pick who has seen his snap count rise in recent weeks and might've carved himself an even bigger role Sunday.

His first big play was a strip against QB Kyle Allen when the Texans were pinned inside their own 1. Fields popped the ball loose as Allen dove forward on a QB sneak, and the ball rolled right to CB Denzel Ward, who scooped it and had an easy walk-in for the touchdown.

"I just hit the ball out and hoped for the best," Fields said. "Any time a quarterback dives with the ball out, you gotta hit it."

A couple drives later, Fields was in perfect position to snag an Allen pass that was tipped by DE Chase Winovich. He caught it at Houston's 16-yard line and had an easy jog into the end zone to secure both his first career interception and touchdown.

Fields' third and final big play happened on special teams in the fourth quarter when he recovered a fumble on a punt return from Desmond King. With the Browns already up 16 points, the recovery felt like the final stamp on the win and capped a career day for Fields.