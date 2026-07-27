Football Knows No Borders: Welcome to Browns Italia 

Football has always been about more than geography.
The game may have been born in the United States, but today its language is spoken far beyond NFL stadiums. Across Europe—and especially in Italy—a passionate football community has spent decades building leagues, developing athletes and creating opportunities for the next generation.
That shared passion is the foundation of a new partnership between the Cleveland Browns and the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF), a collaboration designed to grow the game, connect football communities across the Atlantic and tell the stories that make this sport truly global. The partnership is already visible on the field: throughout their preparation for the 2026 IFAF World Championships, Italy's men's and women's senior Flag Football National Teams have competed in international tournaments as Browns Italia, wearing Cleveland's brown, orange and white colors.
Over the coming months, this space will become Browns fans' home for everything happening in Italian football.
You'll meet the athletes wearing the the Italian 'Blue jersey', discover one of Europe's most successful football traditions, and follow Italy's journey toward the biggest moment in Flag Football history.
Because there's never been a better time to start paying attention.
Italy Is Already One of Flag Football's Best-Kept Success Stories
While many NFL fans are only now discovering international flag football, Italy has quietly spent years establishing itself among the sport's elite.
The Italian men's national team captured the 2025 European Championship, has won multiple medals at World Championships and earned silver at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The women's program continues to climb the international rankings and has become a consistent presence at the world's biggest tournaments.
Together, both teams have qualified for this summer's IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany—the most important international competition before the sport makes its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.
The Road to LA28 Starts Now
For Team Italy, Düsseldorf isn't simply another international tournament.
It's the first major chapter of an Olympic journey.
Only six men's and six women's national teams will ultimately compete at the Olympic Games, making every major international competition increasingly significant. Every practice, every training camp and every international game is now part of a much bigger objective.
For many of Italy's players, competing at LA28 would mean becoming the first football athletes in their country's history to appear at an Olympic Games.
More Than a National Team
Italy's recent success hasn't happened by chance.
FIDAF has embraced an Olympic-style high-performance model, working alongside the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and its Institute of Sports Medicine and Science to provide athletes with physiological testing, performance analysis and individualized training programs.
The goal isn't simply to win games today.
It's to build a sustainable system capable of competing with the world's best for years to come.
What Browns Fans Can Expect
This is only the beginning.
Throughout the season we'll bring Browns fans inside Italian football through exclusive stories, player profiles, behind-the-scenes access and updates from the country's tackle and flag football programs.
You'll meet the people helping grow the game in Italy.
You'll discover why football continues to thrive thousands of miles from Cleveland.
And you'll follow Team Italy's pursuit of a dream that has never been closer:
Competing on the Olympic stage.
Welcome to Browns Italia.
About FIDAF:
The Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) is the official governing body for American football in Italy, responsible for the promotion, development and organization of both tackle football and flag football nationwide.
Recognized by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) as a National Sports Federation and affiliated with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), FIDAF organizes national championships at senior and junior levels in both tackle and flag football, and oversees the Italian National Teams programs, whose teams regularly compete in international competitions under the IFAF umbrella.
American football has been played in Italy since the late 1970s, with the first official national championship taking place in 1980. In 1981, the first Italian Federation of American Football (AIFA) was established. Today, FIDAF carries forward that heritage and continues to drive the growth of the sport across the country, as flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. More information can be found here: FIDAF - Federazione Italiana di American Football.