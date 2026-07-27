Football Knows No Borders: Welcome to Browns Italia 

Football has always been about more than geography.

The game may have been born in the United States, but today its language is spoken far beyond NFL stadiums. Across Europe—and especially in Italy—a passionate football community has spent decades building leagues, developing athletes and creating opportunities for the next generation.

That shared passion is the foundation of a new partnership between the Cleveland Browns and the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF), a collaboration designed to grow the game, connect football communities across the Atlantic and tell the stories that make this sport truly global. The partnership is already visible on the field: throughout their preparation for the 2026 IFAF World Championships, Italy's men's and women's senior Flag Football National Teams have competed in international tournaments as Browns Italia, wearing Cleveland's brown, orange and white colors.

Over the coming months, this space will become Browns fans' home for everything happening in Italian football.

You'll meet the athletes wearing the the Italian 'Blue jersey', discover one of Europe's most successful football traditions, and follow Italy's journey toward the biggest moment in Flag Football history.