Fresh off disappointing loss, Browns defense prepares to face dynamic star Russell Wilson

They'll have to do so Sunday if they want to contain Wilson, who is as dangerous with his arm as he is with his feet, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts. That's the equivalent of a solid day from Nick Chubb , only it's coming from a quarterback who has also displayed tremendous accuracy.

"I do not know Russell personally, but I would venture to say that he is very competitive," head coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday. "He is probably a relentless worker in and out of the classroom, and then he has an exceptional skill set. He can throw the ball from any angle, throw it on the run and throw it from the from the pocket. Can avoid the rush is probably what separates him more than anything. His ability to escape and get out of pressure situations and still be able to look down the field and throw the ball because that is where all of their plays come."