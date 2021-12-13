Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 14 victory

Three players and one position group stepped up to deliver the Browns their most important win of the season

Dec 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM
The Browns won, 24-22, on Sunday over the Ravens, which means it's time to give away a round of game balls to those who helped Cleveland secure its seventh win of the season.

Game Ball No. 1: DE Myles Garrett

Garrett made the play of the game — and possibly the play of the season — when he sacked Ravens QB Tyler Huntley and knocked the ball loose for a fumble.

The sack, his 15th of the season, cemented him as the new owner of the Browns' single-season sack record, so the play was already a special one no matter what happened after the fumble. But Garrett finished it by scooping the football himself and running 15 yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

How's that for history?

"I knew I was going to make a play," Garrett said. "I saw JD (DE Jadeveon Clowney) bobbling it, and I was getting ready to block. The ball was on the ground and nobody was going for it, so I'll take it."

The Browns defense has held opponents to 22 points or fewer in six of the last seven games, and the play of Garrett has been one major factor. He notched seven sacks in that span and is one sack away from matching Steelers DE T.J. Watt for the league lead, which Garrett held from Weeks 3-13.

Game Ball No. 2: DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney compiled one of his best games of the season, and no play was more pivotal than his second-down sack on Baltimore's final drive.

The sack was a jolting hit to the blindside of Huntley and forced a third-and-20. The Ravens weren't able to find the yards and reach the first down, and that gave the Browns a win despite allowing Baltimore to score 19 unanswered points. Clowney finished with 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection, his second in the last two games.

"I just felt that we needed to make a play," he said. "I said somebody needs to make a big play for us right now, we just need a play and I tried to make one."

Photos: Week 14 - Ravens at Browns Game Action

The entire O-Line

Everyone on the offensive line deserves credit for the pass protection for QB Baker Mayfield, who wasn't sacked for the first time in a game this season. The protection helped the Browns generate a few big passes in the first half, when they built a 24-3 lead and benefitted from 143 passing yards and two touchdowns from Mayfield.

Cleveland would have liked that momentum to continue more in the second half — the Browns only totaled 47 passing yards in the last two quarters — but whenever any passes were called, the O-Line still did its job. Special credit belongs to rookie RT James Hudson III, a fourth-round pick who got the start for Jack Conklin (knee) and showed noticeable improvement. With Conklin out for the season, Hudson could continue to garner starts and more experience at the position.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

The stock in Peoples-Jones continues to rise after the second-year receiver led the Browns with 90 receiving yards from five receptions and seven targets. He connected with Mayfield on the one of the best plays of the day with a beautiful, toe-tapping 27-yard catch that was arguably his best grab of the season.

Peoples-Jones has totaled 70 or more receiving yards in four of his last six games and continues to step up when tasked with a big role in the passing game. The Browns need to continue to elevate that department in the final four regular season games, and it's becoming more obvious that Peoples-Jones will be a big part of those plans.

Advertising