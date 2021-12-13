Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 14 victory

Game Ball No. 1: DE Myles Garrett

Garrett made the play of the game — and possibly the play of the season — when he sacked Ravens QB Tyler Huntley and knocked the ball loose for a fumble.

The sack, his 15th of the season, cemented him as the new owner of the Browns' single-season sack record, so the play was already a special one no matter what happened after the fumble. But Garrett finished it by scooping the football himself and running 15 yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

How's that for history?

"I knew I was going to make a play," Garrett said. "I saw JD (DE Jadeveon Clowney) bobbling it, and I was getting ready to block. The ball was on the ground and nobody was going for it, so I'll take it."