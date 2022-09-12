Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 1 victory

K Cade York

Well, duh.

What more is there to say at this point about York? His 58-yard game-winning field goal will stand as one of the top highlights of the season — and certainly his career. It's as high-pressure of a kick he'll ever face in the NFL, and he nailed it with confidence and ease.

The ball had plenty of distance left to it as well, which is just as crazy and insane and unbelievable from a rookie, but that's why the Browns drafted him in the fourth round.

"We knew he was gonna come through for us at some point," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Here it is in game one. The kid just knocks it down the middle."

Could we see an even longer field goal, possibly of the game-winning variety, from York in the future?

After his kick Sunday, anything feels possible. The kick was a personal-best in a live game for York, but we saw him kick a 70-yard field goal during warmups of the third preseason game. He certainly has the leg to give it a chance.