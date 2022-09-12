News & Notes: Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt together in the backfield could be 'growing' look on offense

The Browns flirted with a look a few other times in the first half, and it was one reason why they found success in their run game — the duo combined for 33 carries for 187 yards, which averaged an excellent 5.6 yards per carry.

"I don't have the exact number (of times they lined up together), but it's something that we're always going to explore week in and week out what we feel like gives the defense a tough time," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "There were plenty of snaps versus that defense of looks like that."

Expect to see more of that look moving forward.

The Browns know they need to rely on Chubb and Hunt plenty to keep the ball moving. They've mostly used them a separate times since Hunt arrived in 2019 to ensure both backs have a full tank of gas for late-game situations, but it's no secret this year that their run game is a much stronger element of the Browns' offense than the pass game.

The Browns want to maximize that strength, and they appear to be more willing to use both Chubb and Hunt simultaneously to do so.