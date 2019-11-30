Greg Robinson downgraded to out vs. Steelers

Nov 30, 2019 at 12:53 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns left tackle Greg Robinson has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Robinson was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday and did not practice this week. He joins DB Eric Murray (knee) as the two Browns officially sidelined for the pivotal AFC North matchup.

DE Olivier Vernon (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge remain questionable.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday he hadn't decided who would start in the event Robinson was unavailable. Justin McCray started in Robinson's place Week 7 at New England. Veteran Kendall Lamm also has experience at the position.

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Steelers Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 27, 2019.
1 / 51

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 28, 2019.
2 / 51

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) during practice on November 27, 2019.
3 / 51

Cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 28, 2019.
4 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.
5 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 27, 2019.
6 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.
7 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 28, 2019.
8 / 51

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.
9 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 28, 2019.
10 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.
11 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 27, 2019.
12 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 27, 2019.
13 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 27, 2019.
14 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on November 28, 2019.
15 / 51

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 27, 2019.
16 / 51

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 28, 2019.
17 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 27, 2019.
18 / 51

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 27, 2019.
19 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during practice on November 27, 2019.
20 / 51

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 28, 2019.
21 / 51

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on November 28, 2019.
22 / 51

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 27, 2019.
23 / 51

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.
24 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 28, 2019.
25 / 51

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 28, 2019.
26 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 28, 2019.
27 / 51

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.
28 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 28, 2019.
29 / 51

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 27, 2019.
30 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 27, 2019.

A helmet during practice on November 27, 2019.
31 / 51

A helmet during practice on November 27, 2019.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 27, 2019.
32 / 51

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during practice on November 28, 2019.
33 / 51

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.
34 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 27, 2019.
35 / 51

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.
36 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) and Safety Juston Burris (31) during practice on November 27, 2019.
37 / 51

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) and Safety Juston Burris (31) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.
38 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 27, 2019.
39 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 27, 2019.
40 / 51

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 27, 2019.
41 / 51

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 27, 2019.
42 / 51

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 28, 2019.
43 / 51

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 28, 2019.

J'Mon Moore during practice on November 27, 2019.
44 / 51

J'Mon Moore during practice on November 27, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.
45 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 27, 2019.
46 / 51

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 27, 2019.

A.J. Howard during practice on November 28, 2019.
47 / 51

A.J. Howard during practice on November 28, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 27, 2019.
48 / 51

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 27, 2019.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on November 28, 2019.
49 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on November 28, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 27, 2019.
50 / 51

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 27, 2019.

A.J. Howard during practice on November 27, 2019.
51 / 51

A.J. Howard during practice on November 27, 2019.

Related Content

news

Browns D ready to 'step up' and seize the 'great opportunity' they have over next 7 games

The defense is turning the page from last week and gearing up for a better performance Sunday against Detroit
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt progressing but won't return for Week 11; Nick Chubb day to day

Hunt will miss his 5th game of the season Sunday against the Lions
news

Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen during Salute to Service game vs. Lions

The Cleveland Browns will highlight their year-round platform of local and national military appreciation by honoring active military personnel, veterans and their families throughout Sunday's game
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking wide receivers, Chubb-Hunt, and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
