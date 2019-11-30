Greg Robinson downgraded to out vs. Steelers

Robinson was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday and did not practice this week. He joins DB Eric Murray (knee) as the two Browns officially sidelined for the pivotal AFC North matchup.
DE Olivier Vernon (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge remain questionable.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday he hadn't decided who would start in the event Robinson was unavailable. Justin McCray started in Robinson's place Week 7 at New England. Veteran Kendall Lamm also has experience at the position.
Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Steelers Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey