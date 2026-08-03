IFAF WORLD FLAG Düsseldorf set for Aug. 13-16

Flag football's road to LA28 runs through Düsseldorf, where the IFAF World Flag Football Championships will showcase the speed, precisionand global momentum of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Italy heads into the tournament with both senior national teams qualified, highlighted by a men's program that captured the European title in 2025, and with Olympic qualification adding even more significance to every game. As anticipation builds, the names of the athletes who will lead Italy's men's and women's national teams on the world stage will be announced soon.