Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 questionable vs. Steelers

Cleveland will be without both of its starting safeties Monday in Pittsburgh

Jan 01, 2022 at 02:53 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will be without both of their starting safeties for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Steelers.

John Johnson III (hamstring) and Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) were among the three Browns players ruled out for the game. CB Troy Hill (knee) was the other and will miss his third straight game.

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and DT Malik Jackson (knee) are considered questionable.

FULL INJURY REPORT

Johnson and Harrison were not available for last week's game in Green Bay, either, as Johnson was sidelined with his injury and Harrison was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Harrison was activated earlier this week and was a full participant at Thursday's practice but was listed as limited Friday and Saturday. Johnson did not practice for a second straight week.

Without Johnson and Harrison in Green Bay, the Browns counted on Grant Delpit, M.J. Stewart and rookie Richard LeCounte III to carry the load.

Hunt returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury Week 14 against the Ravens. Hunt, who spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list during his absence, was listed as a limited participant Friday and Saturday.

The Browns will take a much deeper roster into Monday's game than they have for the past two thanks to the activation of numerous players from the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week. Since Monday, the Browns have added 11 players to their active roster through these activations while losing just one (LB Elijah Lee).

