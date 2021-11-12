Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

The Browns will be without a key pass rusher when they face the Patriots on Sunday.
DE Takkarist McKinley was officially ruled out Friday, the lone player to garner that distinction with the release of the team's final injury report. McKinley missed the Browns' Week 8 game against the Steelers and played a limited number of snaps last week in Cincinnati. He did not practice at all this week.
Additionally, the Browns will be without RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly. All three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week and won't be available Sunday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.
CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) is considered questionable. No other Browns players, including QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder, foot) and DE Myles Garrett (foot) were given an injury status for Sunday's game.
Garrett returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's. He was listed as a limited participant.
"I am a little bit sore. I am good," Garrett said. "Just kind of rolled my foot weird in the game – I think at the end of the third [quarter]. It was really out of an abundance of caution. I probably could have gone the last two days, but there was no point of fighting through pain to practice when I can get a good practice today and get in the playbook to know exactly what I am going to do and go out there fresh. I do not think I have any lingering effects."
Mayfield was limited Wednesday before taking all of his reps Thursday and Friday. On top of the injured shoulder he's been dealing with since Week 2, Mayfield also has a sore foot.
"I think he is sore," Stefanski said, "but no, I would not say he was limited."
The Patriots, meanwhile, listed former Browns LB Jamie Collins as doubtful and 12 others as questionable. That group included RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, neither of whom practiced at all this week because of concussions.
"They have a really good run attack," Stefanski said. "It is very physical. They can go downhill and run ISO. They run quite a bit of draw and crack-toss. It is a very physical front. I think they use their running backs oftentimes interchangeably, and they do a very nice job of that."
