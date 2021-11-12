Nick Chubb, 2 other Browns RBs ruled out vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be short-handed at a key position, but confidence is high in D'Ernest Johnson and other next men up

Nov 12, 2021 at 03:49 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns won't have three of their four active running backs Sunday in New England.

RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly won't be available, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. All three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

The Browns have just one running back, D'Ernest Johnson, on their active roster. Brian Hill and Dexter Williams were added to the practice squad before Wednesday's practice and could be called upon Sunday in New England.

"I think it is really any position you can look at and say you are going to get into your depth at some point in the season because that is the nature of this beast," Stefanski said. "It is the next man up mentality. The guys have proven to do that over the course of this season and last season. Whoever is available to us, that is who we will use."

Related Links

Johnson, of course, played the best game of his three-year NFL career when the Browns called upon him to start Week 7 against the Broncos. He rushed for 146 yards and his first career touchdown in the 17-14 victory.

"Right now, I am just playing my role. Whatever they have me doing, I just try to go out there and do it to the best of my ability. If it is coming in on short downs, third downs or whatever, I just have to go out there and make a play for the team. That is my biggest key."

Asked if other, non-running backs such as FB Andy Janovich or WR Jarvis Landry could get into the action as a ball-carrier Sunday, Stefanski smiled.

"A lot of people want some carries on this team," Stefanski said. "We have plenty of guys, and we will be able to run our offense."

Photos: Patriots Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 10, 2021.
1 / 28

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on November 10, 2021.
2 / 28

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 10, 2021.
3 / 28

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on November 10, 2021.
4 / 28

Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
5 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 10, 2021.
6 / 28

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 10, 2021.
7 / 28

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during practice on November 10, 2021.
8 / 28

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
9 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 10, 2021.
10 / 28

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 10, 2021.
11 / 28

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
12 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dexter Williams (34) during practice on November 10, 2021.
13 / 28

Running back Dexter Williams (34) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.
14 / 28

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on November 10, 2021.
15 / 28

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.
16 / 28

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
17 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on November 10, 2021.
18 / 28

A football during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
19 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 10, 2021.
20 / 28

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on November 10, 2021.
21 / 28

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 10, 2021.
22 / 28

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on November 10, 2021.
23 / 28

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.
24 / 28

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
25 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on November 10, 2021.
26 / 28

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.
27 / 28

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 10, 2021.
28 / 28

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bill Callahan pleased to see Browns invest in futures of Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller

Callahan has watched Bitonio and Teller maintain their status as two of the best guards in the NFL in 2021
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season
news

Browns CBs delivering 'a lot of really productive work'

Three Browns CBs have already registered six or more pass breakups, showcasing just how strong the depth is in the room
news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Trust the Process

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries
Advertising