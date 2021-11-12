Nick Chubb, 2 other Browns RBs ruled out vs. Patriots

The Browns won't have three of their four active running backs Sunday in New England.
RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly won't be available, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. All three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.
The Browns have just one running back, D'Ernest Johnson, on their active roster. Brian Hill and Dexter Williams were added to the practice squad before Wednesday's practice and could be called upon Sunday in New England.
"I think it is really any position you can look at and say you are going to get into your depth at some point in the season because that is the nature of this beast," Stefanski said. "It is the next man up mentality. The guys have proven to do that over the course of this season and last season. Whoever is available to us, that is who we will use."
Johnson, of course, played the best game of his three-year NFL career when the Browns called upon him to start Week 7 against the Broncos. He rushed for 146 yards and his first career touchdown in the 17-14 victory.
"Right now, I am just playing my role. Whatever they have me doing, I just try to go out there and do it to the best of my ability. If it is coming in on short downs, third downs or whatever, I just have to go out there and make a play for the team. That is my biggest key."
Asked if other, non-running backs such as FB Andy Janovich or WR Jarvis Landry could get into the action as a ball-carrier Sunday, Stefanski smiled.
"A lot of people want some carries on this team," Stefanski said. "We have plenty of guys, and we will be able to run our offense."
