Building the Browns

Presented by

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Trust the Process

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

Nov 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

  • A visit to the house of D'Ernest Johnson, who shined under the bright lights of FirstEnergy Stadium in unforgettable fashion.
  • Inside the final team meeting before the Browns' triumphant win over the Bengals.
  • Insight from TE David Njoku and WR Rashard Higgins, who have seen it all during their time with the Browns.
  • Exclusive interviews with Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, Paul DePodesta, Greg Newsome II, Case Keenum and more!

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.

