Injury Report: G Wyatt Teller out, LB Malcolm Smith questionable

Browns
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|T Jack Conklin
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|DT Jordan Elliott
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|WR KhaDarel Hodge
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|RB D'Ernest Johnson
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|CB Kevin Johnson
|Groin/Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|WR Jarvis Landry
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DT Sheldon Richardson
|Neck
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|S Andrew Sendejo
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|LB Malcolm Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB Sione Takitaki
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|G Wyatt Teller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C JC Tretter
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Denzel Ward
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
Jets
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|OL Josh Andrews
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|WR Jamison Crowder
|Calf/Thigh
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|DL John Franklin-Myers
|Thigh
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|DB Javelin Guidry
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|RB Ty Johnson
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|LB Frankie Luvu
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|WR Denzel Mims
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|DL Nathan Shepherd
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|WR Jeff Smith
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB Frank Gore
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full