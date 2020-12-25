Injury Report

Injury Report: G Wyatt Teller out, LB Malcolm Smith questionable

Cleveland heads into Sunday's game vs. Jets relatively healthy

Dec 25, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Browns

Table inside Article
Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
T Jack Conklin Knee Limited Limited Limited
DT Jordan Elliott Shoulder Full Full Full
WR KhaDarel Hodge Hamstring Limited Limited Full
RB D'Ernest Johnson Groin Limited Limited Full
CB Kevin Johnson Groin/Knee Limited Limited Full
WR Jarvis Landry Hip Full Full Full
DT Sheldon Richardson Neck DNP Limited Full
S Andrew Sendejo Concussion Full Full Full
LB Malcolm Smith Hamstring DNP Limited Limited Questionable
LB Sione Takitaki Knee Limited Limited Full
G Wyatt Teller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
C JC Tretter Knee Limited Limited Limited
CB Denzel Ward Calf Limited Limited Full

Jets

Table inside Article
Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
OL Josh Andrews Shoulder Limited Full Full
WR Jamison Crowder Calf/Thigh Limited Full Full
DL John Franklin-Myers Thigh Limited Full Full
DB Javelin Guidry Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
RB Ty Johnson Hip Full Full Full
LB Frankie Luvu Back Limited Full Full
WR Denzel Mims Foot Limited Full Full
DL Nathan Shepherd Ankle Full Full Full
WR Jeff Smith Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
RB Frank Gore Not Injury Related DNP Full

