Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: The latest news ahead of the Browns' final preseason game

A handful of Browns players will be sidelined Saturday

Aug 25, 2023 at 01:26 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

injury

The Browns have a handful of players who won't be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

On offense, the Browns will continue to be without RB Jerome Ford (hamstring), WR Marquise Goodwin (blood clots), G Drew Forbes (back) and TE Harrison Bryant (medical condition). Additionally, G Wes Martin (concussion) and WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) are also unlikely to play. 

On defense, DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas remain out with their respective knee injuries. Neither player has seen the field since the Hall of Fame Game earlier this month.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Jerome Ford 'week-to-week' with hamstring injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is "hopeful" Ford will be able to play Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest injury news ahead of the Hall of Fame Game

Here's the practice report from the Browns' final practice Tuesday before the Hall of Fame Game
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Denzel Ward as questionable vs. Steelers

James Hudson III will start at right tackle
news

Injury Report: Jadeveon Clowney ruled questionable vs. Commanders

Clowney was the lone player on the Browns' injury report for Week 17
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 1 player out, 1 player questionable vs. Saints

C Ethan Pocic will also be activated from injured reserve for the game
news

Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

Bell was the lone player listed on the injury report for Saturday's game
news

Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

Cooper is the Browns' only player with an injury designation for Week 14
news

Injury Report: David Njoku ruled out vs. Texans

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) is also set to play for the first time since Week 10
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome vs. Buccaneers

RG Wyatt Teller and Hjalte Froholdt, who started at center for the Browns last week, were off the injury report and are expected to play
news

Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

Njoku said he's "ready to go" and expects to play in Week 11
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable, and Wyatt Teller will play his first game since Week 6
Advertising