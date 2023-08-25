Injury Report: The latest news ahead of the Browns' final preseason game

The Browns have a handful of players who won't be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.
On offense, the Browns will continue to be without RB Jerome Ford (hamstring), WR Marquise Goodwin (blood clots), G Drew Forbes (back) and TE Harrison Bryant (medical condition). Additionally, G Wes Martin (concussion) and WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) are also unlikely to play.
On defense, DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas remain out with their respective knee injuries. Neither player has seen the field since the Hall of Fame Game earlier this month.