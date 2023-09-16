Injury Report

Injury report: WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

S Juan Thornhill and DT Siaki Ika also listed as questionable for Week 2

Sep 16, 2023 at 01:43 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Amari Week 2 IR

The Browns have listed three players as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Steelers on Sept. 18.

WR Amari Cooper is questionable with a groin injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Cooper aggravated his groin in practice on Saturday, and they brought him inside.

"I don't really have an update past that," Stefanski said. "So, we'll see how he does over the next 48 hours."

S Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury. Thornhill was not a participant in practice on Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday. Thornhill was also inactive for Week 1 against the Bengals.

"He looked good," Stefanski said of Thornhill. "Just did individual yesterday. Had some reps today, looked good. But again, something that you really to see how he responds, see how he feels on tomorrow and see how he feels on Monday before we make a determination."

DT Siaki Ika is questionable with a foot injury. Ika did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday. Ika was also inactive for Week 1 against the Bengals.

