Injury report: WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

S Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury. Thornhill was not a participant in practice on Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday. Thornhill was also inactive for Week 1 against the Bengals.

"He looked good," Stefanski said of Thornhill. "Just did individual yesterday. Had some reps today, looked good. But again, something that you really to see how he responds, see how he feels on tomorrow and see how he feels on Monday before we make a determination."