What the Steelers are saying about the Browns in Week 2

As the Browns prepare to travel to Acrisure Stadium and face the Steelers in Monday Night Football in Week 2, let's take a look at Pittsburgh's perspective on the matchup.
To be blunt, I thought the corners won the game for them last week. Their ability to stand on the line of scrimmage and challenge the Cincinnati Bengals, I thought, was really impressive. Mike Tomlin said this week about the Browns defensive backs
Confidence in myself, the team, the guys around me. I know everyone's going to answer the bell. We're going to come out and play on Monday. So, love the energy we have around here. Love the practice that we had today. Everyone's putting their best foot forward this week. So, it's just about getting out there Monday night, competing and winning. QB Kenny Pickett on bouncing back from Week 1 loss
Based off what they did against (Cincinnati), we can anticipate they'll probably do some of the same things. I welcome whatever coverage is going to be brought. We'll definitely be prepared to get a little bit more press man. WR Calvin Austin III on going against Browns defense
I'm not making any kind of big, bold predictions but I know that we didn't play like we played or practiced. I don't have the answer why. We're certainly working on it and evaluating like you always do, win or lose. But you can't run from it. We're going to have to be better and we will be. OC Matt Canada on how Steelers offense will look