Jerome Ford ready to take on bigger role after returning from injury

RB Jerome Ford returned to practice Wednesday after being out since Day 11 of Browns training camp with a hamstring injury. Despite the layoff, he still hopes to make an immediate impact for the Browns starting with Week 1 against the Bengals.
"Ever since I arrived in Cleveland, Coach has always been in my ear, reassuring me and giving me anything I need," Ford said. "I am grateful for him."
The second-year pro is poised to take over the role once played by Kareem Hunt. Last season, Ford was behind three other running backs on the depth chart. This season, he will be able to showcase his abilities with more attempts.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Wednesday he is confident Ford can help the Browns as a reliable backup to Nick Chubb and also as a return man on special teams.
"He's played in the preseason last year," Stefanski said. "He played in games last season. So he's somebody that we do have a lot of confidence in."
Ford has been trusting the process, waiting to return from his hamstring and improve with his team. He mentioned it was easier for him to build a routine with so much time off.
"Meeting with coaches and taking notes kept me involved in the team's plans," Ford said. "Keeping my routine going and showing up on time even though I wasn't practicing."
Ford has been going to Chubb as a role model as he takes on a more significant role this season. He appreciates Chubb's work ethic and ability to be a pro athlete on and off the field.
"Nick does everything the right way," Ford said. "I don't think Nick ever had a fine. He warms up, gets ready for practice, and never comes late. Thanks to Nick, I am just now getting into all of that."