Jerome Ford ready to take on bigger role after returning from injury

Stefanski confident Ford can take on a big roll in the backfield and on special teams

Aug 31, 2023 at 02:32 PM
RB Jerome Ford returned to practice Wednesday after being out since Day 11 of Browns training camp with a hamstring injury. Despite the layoff, he still hopes to make an immediate impact for the Browns starting with Week 1 against the Bengals.

"Ever since I arrived in Cleveland, Coach has always been in my ear, reassuring me and giving me anything I need," Ford said. "I am grateful for him."

The second-year pro is poised to take over the role once played by Kareem Hunt. Last season, Ford was behind three other running backs on the depth chart. This season, he will be able to showcase his abilities with more attempts.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Wednesday he is confident Ford can help the Browns as a reliable backup to Nick Chubb and also as a return man on special teams.

"He's played in the preseason last year," Stefanski said. "He played in games last season. So he's somebody that we do have a lot of confidence in."

Photos: Stadium Practice

Check out photos of the team working to prepare for their first regular season game next week at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The team during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
1 / 27

The team during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
2 / 27

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
3 / 27

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
4 / 27

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
5 / 27

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
6 / 27

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
7 / 27

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
8 / 27

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
9 / 27

Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
10 / 27

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
11 / 27

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
12 / 27

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
13 / 27

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
14 / 27

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
15 / 27

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
16 / 27

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
17 / 27

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
18 / 27

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
19 / 27

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
20 / 27

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
21 / 27

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
22 / 27

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
23 / 27

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
24 / 27

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
25 / 27

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
26 / 27

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.
27 / 27

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 31, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Ford has been trusting the process, waiting to return from his hamstring and improve with his team. He mentioned it was easier for him to build a routine with so much time off.

"Meeting with coaches and taking notes kept me involved in the team's plans," Ford said. "Keeping my routine going and showing up on time even though I wasn't practicing."

Ford has been going to Chubb as a role model as he takes on a more significant role this season. He appreciates Chubb's work ethic and ability to be a pro athlete on and off the field.

"Nick does everything the right way," Ford said. "I don't think Nick ever had a fine. He warms up, gets ready for practice, and never comes late. Thanks to Nick, I am just now getting into all of that."

