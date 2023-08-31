Jerome Ford ready to take on bigger role after returning from injury

RB Jerome Ford returned to practice Wednesday after being out since Day 11 of Browns training camp with a hamstring injury. Despite the layoff, he still hopes to make an immediate impact for the Browns starting with Week 1 against the Bengals.

"Ever since I arrived in Cleveland, Coach has always been in my ear, reassuring me and giving me anything I need," Ford said. "I am grateful for him."

The second-year pro is poised to take over the role once played by Kareem Hunt. Last season, Ford was behind three other running backs on the depth chart. This season, he will be able to showcase his abilities with more attempts.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Wednesday he is confident Ford can help the Browns as a reliable backup to Nick Chubb and also as a return man on special teams.