Dustin Hopkins 'ready for the challenge'

From there, Hopkins found a home with Washington, joining the team one game into the 2015 season and remaining its go-to kicker all the way until midway through the 2021 season.

Hopkins demonstrated unwavering perseverance and an unbreakable faith that has carried him through nine NFL seasons. His 10th will kick off in Cleveland.

"I believe in the providence of God and I think that there are no accidents," Hopkins said. "If I never played again, I've got a lot of things to be thankful for, but I stand here X amount of years later and just thankful to still be playing the game. It's tough, but it's awesome being part of a team."

The veteran kicker will wear No. 7 and is delighted to be in Cleveland, which he described as a notorious place for kickers because of how the wind blows off Lake Erie.