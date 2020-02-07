Joe Woods named Browns defensive coordinator

Denver's defense didn't miss a beat after Woods took over for Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator in 2017. The 2017 Broncos finished third in the NFL in total defense and joined the Minnesota Vikings as the only two teams to rank in the top five in run defense (89.4 yards per game) and passing defense (200.6 yards per game) that season. Woods' defense also held each of their opponents to less than 300 net yards passing. In 2018, LB Von Miller and rookie LB Bradley Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks as Miller's 14.5 were the second-most in a single season in his career and Chubb's 12.0 set the Broncos franchise record for the most sacks by a rookie.

"It's good to be back in this role," Woods said. "I felt like I learned a lot from my time in Denver. It's really about managing people, game-planning and how to call a game, so I feel like I'm more prepared now than I was then.

"When you have pieces in place and with the additions we'll make in free agency and the draft, I feel like we can really get something accomplished here this next season."

Woods, who has experience coaching both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, said he'll look to build a defense that best suits the team's personnel. Right now, that means the Browns will continue to operate out of a 4-3 base.

"I think you want to make sure that you're putting the guys that you have in the right position to make plays," Woods said. "I know the personnel here is tailored toward a 4-3 scheme, which I'm very comfortable with. We'll stay with the 4-3 system here and focus on putting the guys in the right positions to make plays."

Woods grew up outside Pittsburgh and has extended family in the Cleveland and Akron areas. He's lived the rivalry between the Steelers and Browns, and now he'll be tasked with coaching against his longtime mentor, Tomlin, twice a season.

That's just a small part of the excitement he carries into his new role as the leader of Cleveland's defense.

"When the Vikings hired Mike as the defensive coordinator in 2006, Mike wanted to bring Joe along as his defensive backs coach, which should tell you what kind of coach Joe is," Stefanski said. "Joe is somebody Mike trusts, they're very close to this day and I think Joe's looking forward to facing him two times a year."