Press Conference

Kevin Stefanski: "Identify and correct"

Aug 19, 2020 at 03:41 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski:

On LB Mack Wilson's injury status:

"Unfortunate injury there for Mack. I feel for him. I talked to him last night. I really do not know the extent and how long this will be, but I will just make sure we defer to the medical staff." 

On what players can fill in if Wilson is out for an extended period of time and if the Browns will look to sign another LB:

"I go right down the roster and just kind of tell you the next man up. Like we talked about this group before, I think there is a lot of good youth out there and I think there are some really athletic players, and we are excited about those guys. Do not feel good about the injury to Mack and feel for him, but at the same time, that is what happens in this game, and it opens up opportunities for others. I would not necessarily say one person over the other at this moment. To the second part of it, (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager) Andrew (Berry) and his staff are looking at every position every day so that is something that they will work through." 

On the next step to determining Wilson's injury status:

"I would say we are just waiting on the full extent from the medical staff."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 5

Check out photos from the fifth day of Browns Camp

The team during practice on August 19, 2020
1 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
2 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
3 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
4 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020
5 / 42

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020
6 / 42

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020
7 / 42

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020
8 / 42

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
9 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020
10 / 42

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
11 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020
12 / 42

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
13 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
14 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020
15 / 42

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
16 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
17 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
18 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on August 19, 2020
19 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
20 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020
21 / 42

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
22 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020
23 / 42

Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on August 19, 2020
24 / 42

during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020
25 / 42

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
26 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
27 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
28 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
29 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
30 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
31 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020
32 / 42

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020
33 / 42

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
34 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
35 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020
36 / 42

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020
37 / 42

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
38 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
39 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020
40 / 42

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
41 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
42 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

On other notable injury updates:

"No real updates. Nothing of note." 

On if any injured players will be returning to practice:

"Not today." 

On if the team has calculated how much each practice is worth percentage-wise comparable to the normal amount of offseason and training camp reps:

"We did calculate the reps, and what we found is without those preseason games, you are not traveling the day before so you are not having a quick walkthrough getting on an airplane. We are going to try to get this as close to a normal season's worth of preseason reps without those games. I do not have the exact number for you." 

On if it fair to say one practice is worth more than a normal practice in the past:

"I was a communications major so I cannot with that (laughter)." 

On if he knows if Wilson's injury will require surgery:

"I do not. I would not speculate. I am going to wait till I get all the information so I really cannot can't say." 

On if RB Nick Chubb has been back in the building since sustaining a concussion:

"Yes." 

On if Wilson was with the second team in yesterday's practice and if it was a result of the hard tackle of Chubb:

"I am not going get into those type of things. I will kind of leave those internal." 

On if players are struggling to get a grasp of the offense, given the virtual offseason, or if the team is about where he expected them to be:

"I would say we are about where you think. You can have as many virtual meetings as you want, but until you physically get out there and do it, you are going to make mistakes. Our big thing is we like to identify and correct. Some of the best teaching moments are when someone does something wrong, and you get to teach off of it. There are great examples of that over the years. Really that is where you gain a lot of ground. That doing part is obviously critical to the learning part." 

On the perception that the Browns defense is ahead of the offense early in camp and if that is typical due to offensive install and other factors:

"I think that is generally the case, and I think all of us, going for years, that is always something that you hear being said. The only thing I would add to that is we are really teaching systems on either side so our coaches are not scheming against each other. I want our guys to compete every play, obviously, take every rep and try to win their one on one, but at the end of the day, we are truly teaching on either side and not trying to determine who is winning practice." 

On the importance of having strong bonds in the QB room:

"The best rooms I have been a part of, those guys really challenge each other but there is great respect among them in that room. I think we have a really strong room here, and it is led by (offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt. I think he does a great job with those guys. I think it is always better when you are competing and pushing each other but when ultimately you are in a place of respect and trying to make sure that everything you do is in the best interest of the team." 

On when the team will transition into more of a 'preseason mode' rather than the current 'teaching stage':

"What we will do is get through our install, if you will, on the offense and the defensive side. Then as coaches, we will huddle up and start to streamline our schemes as we work into the Week 1 of Baltimore. There is a rhythm to making sure that we are still building the foundation, making sure that everybody is sound in what they understand and what they are doing, and then we will pivot towards what we think makes sense from a personnel standpoint and from what the guys are really showing that they have a firm grasp of." 

On the emphasis on takeaways on defense:

"To talk about takeaways, it is definitely a huge emphasis of our defense. I think by and large, the guys are doing a very good job of ball searching and getting their hands on balls. That is what we preach. Offensively, you have to learn from every interception. You have to learn from every fumble. All interceptions are not created equal. I think there were some opportunities yesterday that we can definitely learn from. That is what we are doing here at training camp." 

On where QB Case Keenum can have an influence on QB Baker Mayfield:

"On the practice field, in the meeting room, in the weight room – all over. Case, I have been around him so I know him. He is a son of a coach. He loves this game, he wants to win and he wants to be a part of winning. I know that relationship is so important between the starter and the backup. I can tell you that he is eager to help this team win in any way he can, and that is supporting Baker in any way he can." 

On if he can see Keenum ahead of Mayfield in learning the offensive system because they previously spent time together:

"Because I spent time with him, that is where all these grays in my beard come from (laughter). Case has been in a bunch of different systems, and I think he can apply a lot of those learned lessons in each of those into this system. I think with all of our players that have come from different places, the terminology may be different, but the general philosophy sometimes is the same on a given play. Case is an example where he can give good color to a certain concept and how it has worked for him in the past, and that really goes for a lot of the veterans and for all of the coaches, as well."

Related Content

Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"
news

Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"

Jack Conklin, Case Keenum and BJ Goodson meet with reporters on Wednesday
David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"
news

David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"

The Browns tight end met with reporters Tuesday
Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"
news

Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and tight ends coach Drew Petzing met with reporters Tuesday 
Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"

Cleveland's head coach meets with the media Tuesday
Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"
news

Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"

Kevin Johnson, Olivier Vernon and Nick Harris met with reporters Monday
Kevin Stefanski: "Practice hard and take care of each other"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Practice hard and take care of each other"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Monday
Joel Bitonio: "We're working to be perfect as a group"
news

Joel Bitonio: "We're working to be perfect as a group"

Joel Bitonio and Mack Wilson met with reporters Sunday
Dee and Jimmy Haslam: "We're ready and excited to go"
news

Dee and Jimmy Haslam: "We're ready and excited to go"

The two Browns owners met with reporters Sunday
Kevin Stefanski: "It was a much better practice from an effort standpoint from both sides"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "It was a much better practice from an effort standpoint from both sides"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Sunday
Kevin Stefanski: "I am just excited for the players to get a chance to have a competitive period"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "I am just excited for the players to get a chance to have a competitive period"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Friday
Baker Mayfield: "I think it is an unbelievable opportunity for everybody in this building"
news

Baker Mayfield: "I think it is an unbelievable opportunity for everybody in this building"

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Grant Delpit meet with reporters Friday

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising