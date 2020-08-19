Chris Kiffin has variety of plans ready for defensive line full of talent

Those were all questions Kiffin masterfully answered last season with the San Francisco 49ers, who made Super Bowl LV with a dominant season from Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Kiffin's defensive line recorded 44 sacks last season, 12th in the NFL. Bosa made 13 of those sacks and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, while Armstead built a breakout season and made 10 sacks — he previously had just nine sacks in his first four seasons. Ford and Buckner, meanwhile, combined for 14 sacks.

Kiffin believes the Browns have players capable of similar production.

"If we get all these guys playing together, then the sky is the limit," he said. "That is when you really gel — when you come together as a group."

The Browns returned the same group of projected defensive line starters from last season, which fell short of expectations after injuries and suspensions to the defensive line hampered the overall defense. Garrett, who was on pace to potentially break the franchise sack record and make a run at Defensive Player of the Year, only played in 10 games. Vernon, who had a significant impact in the first half of the season, was injured for most of the second half.

Kiffin is excited to see what can come from a full season's worth of top defensive line talent, but he's also optimistic about the depth.

The Browns added DT Jordan Elliott with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, and Kiffin had high praise for how Elliott has handled his training camp workload despite the unusual offseason. All rookies are essentially playing from behind after the cancellation of rookie minicamps and a late start to training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Elliott has wowed Kiffin so far with his relentlessness to absorb as many reps as possible and ask questions.

"I've been more than pleased with Jordan from the time we drafted him until now," Kiffin said. "We had those rookies for extra days starting training camp, and he just works his tail off. I said, 'Look we got a lot of time to get these reps in,' and he said, 'We can't waste any time right now.' He is always trying to get it in. He is asking the right questions. He is a guy that we are very excited about, and he is talented enough to get in there and play right away so he is definitely part of the plan."

Eli Ankou and Daniel Ekuale are competing alongside Elliott, while Chad Thomas, Porter Gustin and Robert McCray are competing for roles at defensive end. The absence of Garrett, who's nursing a tweak in his hamstring, has given Kiffin an opportunity to provide some otherwise rotational players with first-team reps.

Sure, some roles are more solidified than others, but there's still plenty of competition going on at the defensive line, and Kiffin believes a big season lies ahead.