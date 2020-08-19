#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Why tight end is emerging as one of the team's deepest positions

Aug 18, 2020 at 09:43 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns loaded up at tight end during the offseason, boosting the cast around David Njoku by signing Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and adding Harrison Bryant in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The other guys in the room, though, shouldn't be overlooked. They're part of the reason why new tight ends coach Drew Petzing believes he has a room that is, top to bottom, filled with "guys that belong on an NFL field on Sundays."

Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson both saw extensive action with the Browns last season. Brown, who served primarily as a blocker, started six games while Carlson provided a spark during the second half of the season, catching a game-sealing touchdown against the Steelers.

Special teams will be pivotal for them as they fight to secure a roster spot in what might be one of the most competitive position groups on the team.

"That is a really unique experience in a tight end room to have. It has been fun to watch," Petzing said. "They all have different strengths and things that they do well, and just seeing them go out there and compete every day, generally speaking, competition makes us all better. It makes us reach our full potential because we know other guys are trying to do the same. It has been a lot of fun and even early on, you are starting to see that."

Here's what else you need to know from Tuesday's practice.

Advertising