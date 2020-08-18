News & Notes

News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol

Aug 18, 2020 at 02:12 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Nick Chubb will remain in concussion protocol and won't practice Tuesday after leaving the field with a trainer during Monday's rainy practice.

"It was disappointing," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We've got to be smart. We've got a lot of work to do, and we're going to continue to have our pads on. We have to make sure we get it done while taking care of each other."

Chubb, whose last play of the day saw him catch a screen pass during a team period, is coming off one of the best seasons by a running back in Browns franchise history. He rushed for 1,494 yards — second-most in the NFL, fourth-most in franchise history — and eight touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt likely will take the bulk of the first-team reps during Chubb's absence.

"Kareem looks great," Stefanski said. "He's really moving around and he has a good grasp on what this offense looks like. We're excited for what Kareem has going forward."

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 18, 2020
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 18, 2020
Callie Brownson during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 18, 2020
Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 18, 2020

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 18, 2020
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 18, 2020
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 18, 2020
Casey Dunn during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 18, 2020
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 18, 2020

M.J. Stewart Jr. during practice on August 18, 2020
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 18, 2020
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on August 18, 2020

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 18, 2020
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 18, 2020
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 18, 2020

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 18, 2020
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 18, 2020

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 18, 2020
T.C. McCartney during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 18, 2020

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 18, 2020
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 18, 2020
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 18, 2020

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 18, 2020
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 18, 2020

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 18, 2020
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 18, 2020

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 18, 2020
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 18, 2020

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 18, 2020
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 18, 2020

T.C. McCartney during practice on August 18, 2020
T.C. McCartney during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 18, 2020

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 18, 2020
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 18, 2020
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 18, 2020

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 18, 2020
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 18, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 18, 2020

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 18, 2020
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 18, 2020

Related Links

-For Drew Petzing, the difference of talent between first-team tight end reps and third-team tight end reps is fractional.

Petzing, hired as the Browns' tight ends coach in January, is in charge of coaching one of the most loaded rooms on the roster. The tight ends depth chart has four players — Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown — who have taken significant snaps at the NFL level and Harrison Bryant, the Browns' 2020 fourth-round pick.

All of the players have the skills to stand out on any NFL team, and Petzing feels lucky to coach such a talented group in his first year in Cleveland.

"I think one of the things that's been really exciting and a lot of fun for me is that we have guys who belong on the field on Sunday," Petzing said. "They all have different strengths and things they do well. It's been a lot of fun, and even early on, we're starting to see that. I think that's only going to progress here as we start practicing."

-As offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Stefanski deployed multiple-tight end sets a league-high 57 percent of offensive snaps last season, according to ESPN.

His offensive schemes this season with the Browns could certainly draw a similar percentage, but Stefanski doesn't know at this point how similar it could be.

"I can't specifically say what that will look like," Stefanski said. "The tight ends room, wide receivers room, running backs room — we want to use all of them. There will be some games that call for multiple and might have one person over the other, but that will be dictated by the game plan."

-Stefanski didn't use the rainy conditions Monday as an excuse for the dropped passes and balls on the ground.

He's continued to call the Browns "an outdoor football team," and he expects players to secure the ball no matter what. Monday was certainly good practice for the less-than-desirable passing and catching conditions that can happen on any Sunday, but Stefanski's philosophy won't change — a drop is a drop.

"Receivers, by definition, receive," Stefanski said. "We're going to throw plenty of balls to our running backs and tight ends. That's a standard we expect. That's a pre-practice and post-practice drill, and we had a lot of work on that during the practice itself."

News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland
news

news

