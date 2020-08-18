Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 4 of Browns Training Camp

The Browns are hitting their stride, notching their third practice in as many days, and we are, too.

Here's what we saw on Day 4 of Training Camp in Berea.

1. Passing game bounces back

Monday wasn't great for the Browns' passing game. On top of the rainy, sloppy conditions that made things tough on just about everybody trying to run routes and catch passes, there simply wasn't much sustained success.

Before Tuesday's practice, Stefanski made it clear the elements weren't a good enough of an excuse.

"I think it was rainy, but I do not want to use that as an excuse. We are an outdoor football team," Stefanski said. "Receivers by definition receive. We are going to throw plenty of balls to our running backs in our tight ends so there is a standard that we expect. That is something that they work really hard on. That is a pre-practice drill, a post-practice drill, they get a lot of work during the practice itself and I should mention you know we put a huge emphasis with our defense. We want these tip balls and overthrows to turn into turnovers."

Tuesday, both from a weather and execution perspective, was much better.

Under sunny skies and temperate conditions, the Browns' offense found its best success through the air, particularly on throws to the tight ends. Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield connected on a number of throws throughout the afternoon, and Harrison Bryant continued to provide a consistent play-making threat with Case Keenum and the second-team offense.

In Minnesota last season, Stefanski dialed up plays for tight ends as much as anybody. And while he couldn't confirm he would look for the same usage in Cleveland this season, he did acknowledge the group will play a vital role in what the offense hopes to accomplish.

"I will tell you, we want to be multiple," Stefanski said. "The tight end room, the wide receiver room, the running back room, we want to use all. There will be some games that call for one person over the other, but that will be dictated really by the game."

It wasn't just the tight ends Tuesday, as Mayfield connected on a number of sharp throws to Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who was back after sitting out Monday's practice, during seven-on-seven drills.

The running game, led by Kareem Hunt, was sharp, too. D’Ernest Johnson, working with the second-team offense, had a long run near the end of practice.

And it wasn't all offense, as the defense got its hands on the ball a few times, too. Denzel Ward intercepted a deep throw intended for Beckham while Terrance Mitchell made a pass breakup near the sidelines that hyped up his fellow teammates enough to mob him after the play.