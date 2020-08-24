Stefanski says Browns back to normal after he and others received false positive COVID-19 test results

Stefanski said a number of players were among those in the organization affected. Though Stefanski was cleared to enter the facility early Monday after a second negative test result, 12 players were not cleared until shortly before Monday's practice.

The testing issue impacted in some way all of the NFL teams that send their COVID-19 test results to the BioReference Laboratories facility based in New Jersey. In a statement, the lab acknowledged the testing errors were the result of an "isolated contamination."

After he heard his original test came back positive, Stefanski self-isolated in a nearby condominium. He and the players missed Sunday's practice — defensive coordinator Joe Woods was given interim head coaching duties — but Stefanski watched tape from 7-on-7 drills shortly after practice concluded. The team followed all of the proper protocols in place should positive tests results occur, and the brief scare subsided quickly.

"It was a 'fire drill,' as it's been called," Stefanski said, "but it's a great reminder that we have to trust our protocols and make sure we're doing everything the right way. It was a good dry run for our contingency plans."