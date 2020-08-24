Press Conference

Stefanski says Browns back to normal after he and others received false positive COVID-19 test results

Aug 24, 2020 at 02:25 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Kevin Stefanski awoke to scary news Sunday morning before he prepared for the Browns'  eighth team practice of training camp.

Stefanski was one of multiple members on the Browns who received a false positive COVID-19 test — only he didn't know it was a false positive until hours later. As a result, the Browns temporarily shut down their Berea headquarters and paused team activities Sunday until a second round of testing proved the earlier results to be inaccurate.

"It was a very interesting morning," Stefanski said Monday in a video call with local reporters. "It was not fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get news that it was potentially an error until later. It's something I take seriously, and our goal with our players and staff is to keep everybody safe. Our organization mobilized immediately, got on top of it and followed protocols."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 7

Check out photos from the seventh day of Browns Camp

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
1 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020
2 / 36

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 22, 2020
3 / 36

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 22, 2020
4 / 36

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 22, 2020
5 / 36

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 22, 2020
6 / 36

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
7 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 22, 2020
8 / 36

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 22, 2020
9 / 36

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 22, 2020
10 / 36

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020
11 / 36

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020
12 / 36

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 22, 2020
13 / 36

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 22, 2020
14 / 36

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020
15 / 36

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
16 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ricky Walker during practice on August 22, 2020
17 / 36

Ricky Walker during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 22, 2020
18 / 36

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
19 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 22, 2020
20 / 36

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
21 / 36

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020
22 / 36

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 22, 2020
23 / 36

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
24 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 22, 2020
25 / 36

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020
26 / 36

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
27 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
28 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
29 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
30 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
31 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 22, 2020
32 / 36

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
33 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 22, 2020
34 / 36

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
35 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
36 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Stefanski said a number of players were among those in the organization affected. Though Stefanski was cleared to enter the facility early Monday after a second negative test result, 12 players were not cleared until shortly before Monday's practice.

The testing issue impacted in some way all of the NFL teams that send their COVID-19 test results to the BioReference Laboratories facility based in New Jersey. In a statement, the lab acknowledged the testing errors were the result of an "isolated contamination."

After he heard his original test came back positive, Stefanski self-isolated in a nearby condominium. He and the players missed Sunday's practice — defensive coordinator Joe Woods was given interim head coaching duties — but Stefanski watched tape from 7-on-7 drills shortly after practice concluded. The team followed all of the proper protocols in place should positive tests results occur, and the brief scare subsided quickly.

"It was a 'fire drill,' as it's been called," Stefanski said, "but it's a great reminder that we have to trust our protocols and make sure we're doing everything the right way. It was a good dry run for our contingency plans."

The Browns will return to their normal football activities Monday with practice set to begin at 2:25 p.m.

Related Content

Myles Garrett: "I want to go to the playoffs"
news

Myles Garrett: "I want to go to the playoffs"

DE Myles Garrett, S Andrew Sendejo and FB Andy Janovich meet with reporters Saturday
Kevin Stefanski: Jedrick Wills (Jr.) is progressing every day"
news

Kevin Stefanski: Jedrick Wills (Jr.) is progressing every day"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Saturday
Stump Mitchell: "It's a team game"
news

Stump Mitchell: "It's a team game"

RBs coach Stump Mitchell and LBs coach Jason Tarver meet with reporters Thursday
Kareem Hunt: "I feel really good"
news

Kareem Hunt: "I feel really good"

Browns RB Kareem Hunt meets with reporters Thursday
Kevin Stefanski: "Kevin Johnson is doing well and we're thinking of him"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Kevin Johnson is doing well and we're thinking of him"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters on Thursday
Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"
news

Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"

Jack Conklin, Case Keenum and BJ Goodson meet with reporters on Wednesday
Kevin Stefanski: "Identify and correct"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Identify and correct"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters on Wednesday
David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"
news

David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"

The Browns tight end met with reporters Tuesday
Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"
news

Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and tight ends coach Drew Petzing met with reporters Tuesday 
Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"

Cleveland's head coach meets with the media Tuesday
Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"
news

Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"

Kevin Johnson, Olivier Vernon and Nick Harris met with reporters Monday

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising