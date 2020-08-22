Zegura's Deep Dive: Analyzing the offense 1 week into Training Camp

Wide Receivers

Despite being hampered by injuries in 2019, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry became the first Browns WR duo to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Fully healthy headed into 2020, both expect to be much better this season, and if the early returns from Browns camp are any indication, they will be. A healthy Beckham has been a sight to behold in Berea, making highlight plays on an almost daily basis. He seems to be having a lot of fun out there and thus far, when the pass game is really clicking, Beckham has been at the center of the action, along with Landry and Hooper. Beckham looks more explosive than a year ago and has been creating a lot of separation, catching everything thrown his way and even beating the occasional double team. Landry is Mr. Reliable for Mayfield and looks exactly like you'd expect the man who has made five straight Pro Bowls to look.

Beyond the dynamic duo, I would say things are wide open in the competition for the Browns third receiver. Now this is an offense that may not rely heavily on three receiver sets, but it will still be an important role. Rashard Higgins is back in the fold with the Browns and is looking to regain his 2018 chemistry with Mayfield. It has been a slow start to camp for Higgins, but he is the most accomplished receiver in the mix. If you were to design a prototype No. 1 receiver in a lab, he would look a lot like rookie Peoples-Jones. DPJ has been one of the early standouts at Browns camp and has proven to be a great hands catcher who knows how to use his combination of size and speed to get open and make plays. He has gotten some work with the starters and made the most of it, punctuated by a red zone team period touchdown catch from Mayfield against the No. 1 defense. Khadarel Hodge would be as close to a lock as you can have to make this team just as a special teams ace, but he has had a very strong start to camp as a receiver. He has been a part of two of the longest touchdowns in camp thus far and is looking to build on last year, when he averaged 19 yards per catch in limited action. Taywan Taylor is a former third-round pick of the Titans who did not see much action with the Browns in 2019. He has speed to burn and has looked like a reliable option early in camp with his ability to get open and make plays in space. Natson was brought to the Browns to help boost the return game, a job he held for the Rams for multiple seasons, including their 2018 trip to the Super Bowl. He has also gotten some work with the first team in camp at receiver and has shown good after- the-catch ability.

Damion Ratley is coming off of a career-high 200 yards receiving in 2019. The former sixth-round pick has spent the majority of the first week of camp on the injured list and needs to get back on the field to get into the competition. D.J. Montgomery is hoping to replicate his excellent camp from a year ago and is competing for reps with other roster hopefuls J'Mon Moore and Ja'Marcus Bradley.

Stock Up: DPJ, Hodge, Taylor

Tight Ends

This room has consistently been the best part of the offense through the first week of Browns camp. Hooper's chemistry with Mayfield is undeniable (thanks in large part to the work these two put in together in Austin, Texas this summer) and he looks poised for a third straight trip to the Pro Bowl. He has been a great target over the middle for Mayfield and will clearly be a focus in the red zone. Hooper is a stout blocker but moves like a receiver and catches everything he gets his hands on. David Njoku's athleticism continues to stand out on a daily basis. His speed down the seam and his leaping ability in the red zone have led to some spectacular plays. For Njoku, continued improvement as a blocker and consistency at the catch point will lead to a very efficient and productive season in this tight end friendly offense. Rookie Harrison Bryant looks like a veteran, which is a testament to his offseason work, especially this year. He is a natural route runner, always seems to be open and has become an absolute favorite of Keenum with the second team. Like Hooper, he has caught everything in his vicinity and has demonstrated a massive catch radius and incredible body control, especially on some diving contested catches in the red zone. If Bryant's next few weeks follow the trends of his first week, it will be very difficult to keep the Mackey Award winner off the field, even early in the season. He has absolutely been one of the early camp standouts. Pharaoh Brown is healthy and moving better than he has at any time in his Browns career. He will do most of his work as a blocker (he is the team's top blocking tight end), but has shown the ability to use his massive frame in the red zone early in camp and has made some nice end zone grabs. "Stiff arm" Stephen Carlson played receiver in college and the second-year tight end continues to be an easy route runner. All five tight ends will be playing on Sundays, and it will be interesting to see how many land on the Browns final 53.