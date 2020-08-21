On the Offense

Presented by

Stump Mitchell encouraged by potential production of full seasons with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Aug 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Stump Mitchell began to feel the disappointment a few games before the final week of the season last year.

His top focus, of course, as the Browns running backs coach was on helping Cleveland win games with a talented group of running backs. The Browns had one of the best running backs rooms in the NFL last season with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who both could be considered top five running backs in the league.

Mitchell was also trying to help Chubb win a rushing title for his second NFL season. He finished 47 yards short of the record to Derrick Henry despite leading by 124 yards in Week 17.

But Mitchell believed Chubb had missed some big yardage opportunities in previous games. If Chubb had hit a few of the open holes he saw on tape, the rushing title wouldn't have been close.

"I was disappointed in games before that last game because there was an opportunity for us to have done better, and we missed a couple of cuts," Mitchell said Thursday in a video call with local reporters. "We have been working on a little more patience. It's a team game, and unfortunately, we didn't win enough games for Cleveland Brown fans, so we didn't deserve to please ourselves either."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 6

Check out photos from the sixth day of Browns Camp

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
1 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
2 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020
3 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
4 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
5 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020
6 / 56

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
7 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
8 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
9 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
10 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020
11 / 56

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
12 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
13 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020
14 / 56

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020
15 / 56

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020
16 / 56

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
17 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020
18 / 56

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
19 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020
20 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020
21 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
22 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020
23 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
24 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
25 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
26 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
27 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020
28 / 56

Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020
29 / 56

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020
30 / 56

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
31 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
32 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020
33 / 56

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020
34 / 56

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
35 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020
36 / 56

A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
37 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020
38 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020
39 / 56

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
40 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
41 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
42 / 56

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
43 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
44 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020
45 / 56

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020
46 / 56

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
47 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
48 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
49 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
50 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
51 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
52 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020
53 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
54 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
55 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
56 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

This season, Mitchell believes the Browns running backs could be in more favorable position for success. Sure, Chubb's 2019 season was memorable, but now the Browns will have Hunt — who won the rushing title in 2017 — for a full 16 games. With a revamped offensive line and a new run-first offensive playbook, Mitchell's men could become one of the top position groups in the league.

Mitchell knows how a powerful running back is built. Since his first season as a running backs coach in the NFL since 1999, Mitchell has worked with 1,000-yard rushers in Ricky Watters, Shaun Alexander, Clinton Portis, David Johnson and Chubb.

He also knows what a running back needs in preparation to have a monster season. Last season, the Browns' offensive line was in constant flux in training camp when starting battles occurred at three positions. Running backs need chemistry with linemen similar to how a quarterback needs chemistry with receivers — each lineman has tendencies and weaknesses, and a running back can help lessen those by avoiding certain gaps and making correct reads.

This season, the Browns have positional battles at just one position up front: right guard. Wyatt Teller has taken all first-team reps at the position so far, though, and has looked strong.

All other positions have clear, capable starters.

"It is great for us to have the offensive line hopefully fixed," Mitchell said. "These runners need to understand the strengths and maybe slight weaknesses of an offensive lineman so they can make things happen."

That process had a late start after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the amount of time players will have on the field together. Chubb has also been sidelined since Monday after he left practice early with a trainer and was placed into concussion protocol. The Browns, however, have the luxury of two top-tier running backs, so Chubb's temporary absence will only create more reps for Hunt, who had 464 total yards and three touchdowns last season.

Hunt, who didn't play last season until Week 10, missed the majority of training camp last season due to a hernia injury. He's taking the extra carries with the first-team offense with Chubb sidelined and has hit open holes with an even quicker burst now that he's 100 percent.

"He's had a great offseason," Mitchell said. "He's fully healthy and he knows that at one point in time, he led the league in rushing just a couple years ago, so he is hoping to have the opportunity to showcase what he can do again."

The Browns' running back personnel is nearly identical to last season, but the landscape for Chubb and Hunt appears to be much better. With two healthy, proven running backs, Mitchell is hopeful that less holes will be missed, more yards will be gained and the league's rushing leaderboard can be taken up by not one, but two Browns players.

"These guys, they are not happy with any mistakes that they make," Mitchell said. "They are always trying to improve. We are just going to be happy when those guys do get an opportunity to play, and hopefully, we will showcase what we can do."

Related Content

Jack Conklin believes big games are ahead for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
news

Jack Conklin believes big games are ahead for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Conklin played under similar schemes last season with 2019 rushing leader Derrick Henry

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising