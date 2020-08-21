11 questions for new Browns WR/return specialist JoJo Natson, who takes his craft seriously

Natson: With my return abilities, my coach saw I was special with the ball in my hands. He wanted to get me a couple of rushes and it ended up pretty well for me. I just kind of took off from there with that role. That was pretty much it.

CB.com: How different was it for you to sign with a team but not be able to visit the facility or meet your new teammates?

Natson: That was a big challenge not having OTAs this year and doing everything on Zoom and trying to learn the offense, it was very different. Sometimes you have to adjust and adapt in life. That's what this situation was. I don't want to say it worked out for the best, but it kept me grounded and made me study a little more, look at film a little more during my down time.

CB.com: What's Chad O'Shea like as a WRs coach?

Natson: Coach O'Shea has been in the game for a while. He's been around some really good receivers and he tells us about how he coached some of those guys. The knowledge he brings to us is really good for the receivers room.

CB.com: How's it been like sharing the room with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.?

Natson: It's a blessing. It's a blessing being around those guys. They're very talented. I told Odell the other day I'm just trying to soak up the game from him.

CB.com: Without the preseason, what do you have to do to prepare yourself for the first game being the real deal?