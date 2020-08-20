Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

2. Sight for sore eyes

Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett participated in his first practice of this training camp. He'd been sidelined by what's been described as a minor hamstring injury.

Garrett did not participate in team drills but was active during the individual periods.

Over the past two practices, Porter Gustin has filled the void on the left side of the defensive line. Gustin signed with the Browns midway through last season when the defensive line was decimated by injuries and Garrett's suspension. He finished the season with seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery and has carried that experience into 2020. Gustin has been all over the field and, most importantly, in the backfield on a regular basis.

3. Contingency plans

Without CB Kevin Johnson on the field Thursday and into the foreseeable future, the Browns turned to M.J. Stewart Jr. in the slot. The former second-round pick was claimed via waivers just a few days before the start of training camp. Donnie Lewis Jr., a seventh-round pick in 2019, and undrafted rookie A.J. Green have also emerged as options at a position Johnson was playing so well through the first five days of camp.

Stefanski indicated the Browns would attack Johnson's absence with a by-committee approach.

"The nice part of having an 80-man roster is we have a bunch of guys that we are going to try in there," Stefanski said. "Even prior to this, we have been working a lot of guys in there. I think you will see a pretty good rotation of guys in there."

4. Here and There