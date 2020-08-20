Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition

Aug 20, 2020 at 05:49 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Jason Tarver's note sheet for training camp is full of scribbles, re-written names and more scribbles.

That's because Tarver, who's in his first season as linebackers coach of the Browns, is attempting to shuffle first-team reps to nearly all of the linebackers on the roster. The room is full of promising young players, and Tarver is doing his best to give them all opportunities against the Browns' top talent.

That's not a bad thing, either. Just two players — B.J. Goodson and Tae Davis — have more than two full seasons in the NFL. With no preseason games, Tarver is doing his best to evaluate options within the confines of training camp practices, and with such a young group, his solution is to have a rotation at all positions.

Inside linebacker, outside linebacker — the role doesn't matter.

But the process looks more like an always-changing jigsaw puzzle than a normal depth chart.

"It's a competition, top to bottom, so we have been rolling our group," Tarver said Thursday in a video call with local reporters. "We have moved different players to different positions and see how they speak to each other and how well they can function because it is our job to get the defense lined up and be between the D-line and the DBs."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 6

Check out photos from the sixth day of Browns Camp

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
1 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
2 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020
3 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
4 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
5 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020
6 / 56

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
7 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
8 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
9 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
10 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020
11 / 56

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
12 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
13 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020
14 / 56

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020
15 / 56

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020
16 / 56

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
17 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020
18 / 56

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
19 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020
20 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020
21 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
22 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020
23 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
24 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
25 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
26 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
27 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020
28 / 56

Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020
29 / 56

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020
30 / 56

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
31 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
32 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020
33 / 56

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020
34 / 56

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
35 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020
36 / 56

A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
37 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020
38 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020
39 / 56

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
40 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
41 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
42 / 56

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
43 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
44 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020
45 / 56

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020
46 / 56

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
47 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
48 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
49 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
50 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
51 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
52 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020
53 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
54 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
55 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
56 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Tarver had a late start at on-field evaluations after the Browns' offseason plans were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His group arguably carried the most competition of all Browns positions this season, and with so many young players in the mix for potential starting roles, Tarver needed his guys to spend as much time on the field as possible.

So he's been plugging players in and out of first-team, second-team and third-reps to see which combinations work best. The Browns are five days into training camp, and Tarver has already seen encouraging traits from each player. He highlighted those traits Thursday:

Goodson: "He's done a great job being a pro in the room, running the show, running and hitting in line and really getting in front of the huddle and being confident."

Davis: "He's done a nice job getting stronger in the offseason, shedding blocks well, and he's playing all three positions."

Sione Takitaki: "He's a ball of energy and he loves contact. He has gotten better and better and better at his space movement."

Jacob Phillips: "He's fast, and like any rookie, sometimes he is fast the wrong way and sometimes it is fast the right way. But what is great about Jacob is he is a one-time correction young man. You tell him, he writes it down, he analyzes it and learns from his mistakes.

Willie Harvey: "He's working his way back off an injury, is fast, loves contact and has done some good things."

Montrel Meander: "He is another fast guy, fast, he loves contact and is learning the linebacker position, but he is learning how to shed blocks and improving."

Solomon Ajayi: "He's very smart. If you're ever going to be a rookie free agent in a year without an offseason, you have to be wired like Solomon. He makes very few mistakes and is tough."

The linebackers group has seen even more shuffling since Mack Wilson, who played primarily as the weak side linebacker to begin camp, went down with a knee injury in Tuesday's practice. His return status is unknown, but it'll open opportunities for Tarver to rotate even more players in different positions.

Goodson, the oldest player in the room at 27, has been the most constant player on the first team so far. He's relayed play calls to the rest of the defense through six days of camp and seems to be emerging as a leader for not only the linebackers, but the entire defense.

After Goodson, the roles are still coming to fruition. Takitaki, Phillips and Davis appear to be showing the most flash in first-team opportunities, but nearly all linebackers have been mixed and matched as Tarver looks to see what combinations click.

"We are going to compete, and we are going to let the best man win," he said. "Then as coaches, we are going to see what they can do, which we are starting to learn – I will not share all that right now – and then we will put them in a position to be successful."

The Browns have plenty of practices left in training camp to chisel the depth chart into its Week 1 shape. By the end of the process, Tarver hopes the roles in his position group will be much more defined, and despite the myriad of youth, he believes his guys will be ready to be a force on Sundays.

"In our room, they have put themselves physically in a position to have a chance by having a great offseason," Tarver said. "We're going one day at a time, and we're letting them earn it."

Related Content

Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense
news

Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense

The Browns' backup QB has been a great resource for Mayfield's understanding of the playbook
David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room
news

David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room

New schemes and teammates have set up a promising season for the fourth-year tight end
Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center
news

Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center

Harris is no stranger to jumping into action earlier than expected
Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth
news

Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth

The second-year linebacker doesn't lack confidence when it comes to his positional teammates
Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook
news

Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook

Mayfield devoted the offseason toward his body and memorizing Kevin Stefanski's new playbook
D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea
news

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea

Running back's time between professional football stints required real jobs outside of sport
Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention
news

Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention

Kitchens is coaching the Browns to focus only on the team expectations
Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition
news

Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition

Ratley missed three weeks of camp and is looking to crack the 53-man roster for a second season
Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts
news

Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts

Cleveland represented itself well vs. a playoff-caliber team
Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues
news

Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues

The veteran believes Corbett will play well no matter his position
Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense
news

Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense

Quarterback taking full control of role in second season

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising