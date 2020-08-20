News & Notes

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'we're thinking about Kevin' as CB recovers from 'unlucky' injury

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:48 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Kevin Stefanski was met with some difficult news before the sixth day of training camp team practices in Berea.

CB Kevin Johnson was admitted to University Hospitals after practice Wednesday for abdominal pain sustained after he absorbed a collision to the ground with another player in practice. Tests revealed that Johnson sustained a lacerated liver, but he is resting safely and is expected to remain in the hospital for the next 24 hours to undergo further observation.

"Obviously, we're thinking about Kevin," Stefanski said in a video call with reporters Thursday. "It's never fun to see that or hear that, so we're all thinking about Kevin. It was unfortunate and unlucky, but we're hoping he'll be back when he's ready. We want him to get well very soon."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 5

Check out photos from the fifth day of Browns Camp

The team during practice on August 19, 2020
1 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
2 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
3 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
4 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020
5 / 42

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020
6 / 42

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020
7 / 42

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020
8 / 42

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
9 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020
10 / 42

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
11 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020
12 / 42

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
13 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
14 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020
15 / 42

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
16 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
17 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
18 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on August 19, 2020
19 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
20 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020
21 / 42

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
22 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020
23 / 42

Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on August 19, 2020
24 / 42

during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020
25 / 42

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
26 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
27 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
28 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
29 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
30 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
31 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020
32 / 42

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020
33 / 42

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
34 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
35 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020
36 / 42

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020
37 / 42

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
38 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
39 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020
40 / 42

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
41 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
42 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Johnson, a six-year veteran, had emerged as an early standout defensive back in the first portion of camp. He was taking first-team reps as a slot cornerback.

Stefanski doesn't know how long Johnson will be sidelined. In the interim, Stefanski plans to give looks to several Browns cornerbacks in the slot position.

"That's the nice part of having an 80-man roster," he said. "We have a bunch of guys we're going to try in there. Even prior to this week, we've been working a lot of guys in there. I think you'll see a pretty good rotation."

-DE Myles Garrett will return to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. Stefanski said he will participate in individual drills only and will not participate in team drills.

-The Baker Mayfield-Austin Hooper connection has stood out in the first few days of team practices. Hooper has caught just about every ball Mayfield has thrown his way, and he appears to be one of Mayfield's go-to receivers if his first read is covered.

That's precisely the role Hooper was expected to have when he signed a four-year deal in March. He worked out with Mayfield twice in Austin, Texas, over the offseason, and the benefits of those workouts are already paying off.

"I feel good about the potential of those guys," Stefanski said. "I think there's a comfort level and we just have to make sure that continues to grow."

-The Browns have placed an emphasis on the fullback position for their new offensive schemes. The position is supposed to aid running backs in their vision and help eliminate an early blocker once they receive a handoff.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell called the position "the eyes" for the running backs, and also believes a fullback will help Mayfield in pass protection.

Andy Janovich and Johnny Stanton — who was Janovich's quarterback in 2014 when they played together at Nebraska but switched to fullback in the NFL two seasons ago — are the two fullbacks on the roster. Mitchell believes Janovich, a five-year veteran, will help Stanton grow at the position.

"It's a great opportunity for Johnny to pick up some great habits from Andy," Mitchell said. "(Andy) makes excellent decisions. He's great for Johnny because now Johnny is getting to learn exactly how to do it."

-Mitchell offered good news on Nick Chubb, who was placed in concussion protocol Monday after leaving practice early with a trainer.

Chubb hasn't returned to practice yet, but he has been participating in team meetings inside the facility, Mitchell said.

-The Browns will not be practicing in pads Thursday due to NFL policy that prevents teams from practicing in pads for four straight days.

Related Content

News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson
news

News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson

Jack Conklin is encouraged by the offensive line's grasp of wide-blocking schemes
News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol

Chubb left practice early Monday with a trainer
News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland
news

News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland

Olivier Vernon also thinks Jedrick Wills Jr. has the tools to succeed at left tackle
News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle
news

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle

CB Kevin Johnson continues to impress on defense
News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps
news

News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps

Jarvis Landry is close to a full return from offseason hip surgery

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising