BrownsCamp Daily: Rookies getting plenty of early looks

The Browns' 2020 rookie class has been busy through the first week of training camp, and Wednesday's practice served as the latest example.

Fourth-round TE Harrison Bryant continued to make plays in the passing game, hauling in multiple touchdowns during a seven-on-seven drill and providing a reliable target for Case Keenum and the second-team offense. Sixth-round WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was on the receiving end of a short touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, a continuation of his productive start to his first NFL training camp.

On the offensive line, of course, are two rookies, projected starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. and fifth-round C Nick Harris, who has been filling in for injured veteran JC Tretter.

Grant Delpit has filled in for Karl Joseph with the first team and has been seen working at both safety spots. Third-round LB Jacob Phillips is among the players who will be counted upon to help the Browns fill the void while Mack Wilson is sidelined.

Add it all up, and that's the Browns' entire 2020 draft class.

They'll get another opportunity to improve Thursday in the fifth practice in as many days.