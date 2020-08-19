Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 5 of Training Camp

2. DBs, LBs getting hands on the ball

As mentioned above, the Browns defense made it difficult on the offense even on plays where they appeared to be beat. On multiple plays, whether it was the first- or second-team units, Browns defenders broke up passes at the last second that otherwise would have been first down or scoring completions.

Mitchell broke up what looked to be a touchdown pass to David Njoku at the last second. LB B.J. Goodson knocked down a ball that was headed right toward Austin Hooper for a touchdown. Veteran Andrew Sendejo intercepted a deep pass near the end of practice.

That's the kind of activity Stefanski said he likes to see from his back seven.

"To talk about takeaways, it is definitely a huge emphasis of our defense," Stefanski said. "I think by and large, the guys are doing a very good job of ball searching and getting their hands on balls. That is what we preach.

"Offensively, you have to learn from every interception. You have to learn from every fumble. All interceptions are not created equal. I think there were some opportunities yesterday that we can definitely learn from. That is what we are doing here at training camp."

3. Rookie pass-catchers making most of opportunities

Harrison Bryant has piled up receptions since the start of training camp, and it continued Wednesday with another productive day. During one seven-on-seven period, Bryant was on the receiving end of back-to-back touchdown throws.

Tight ends coach Drew Petzing, in a Wednesday interview on "Browns Live: Training Camp" said Bryant has a "natural feel for the game."

"He's soaking it up," Petzing said. "He's one of the hardest workers I've been around in terms of really wanting to do it the way it's being coached and spending extra time in the playbook. All the things you saw on his college tape and throughout his career are definitely showing up here on the field.

Peoples-Jones has made his presence felt beyond Wednesday's late touchdown catch. He's routinely found openings and hauled in passes when given the opportunity.

4. Here and There