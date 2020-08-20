Press Conference

Kareem Hunt: "I feel really good"

Aug 20, 2020 at 03:50 PM
RB Kareem Hunt:
On if it feels good to be running with first team offense and getting additional reps with RB Nick Chubb currently out:
"Yeah, it feels good. Just getting some extra reps, learning more of the playbook and stuff like that. It is good."

On if he feels good as he ever been, given how he looks on the field:
"Yeah, I feel really good. I am not bothered by my injuries. I had an injury coming in the last year. I feel good, body feels good."

On what he did during the offseason to improve his quickness and explosiveness:
"I would like to thank my track coach in high school, Matt Luck, and a guy named Rich. Those two guys put me through a lot of hard workouts. I ran a lot of hills, agility [drills] and pulled a lot of sleds to work on my explosion. I spent a lot of time squatting in the garage, a big garage."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 5

Check out photos from the fifth day of Browns Camp

The team during practice on August 19, 2020
1 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
2 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
3 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
4 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020
5 / 42

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020
6 / 42

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020
7 / 42

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020
8 / 42

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
9 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020
10 / 42

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
11 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020
12 / 42

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
13 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
14 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020
15 / 42

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
16 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020
17 / 42

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
18 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on August 19, 2020
19 / 42

The team during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020
20 / 42

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020
21 / 42

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
22 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020
23 / 42

Jim McLaughlin during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on August 19, 2020
24 / 42

during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020
25 / 42

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020
26 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
27 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020
28 / 42

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020
29 / 42

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
30 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020
31 / 42

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020
32 / 42

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020
33 / 42

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
34 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020
35 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020
36 / 42

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020
37 / 42

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020
38 / 42

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
39 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020
40 / 42

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020
41 / 42

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020
42 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

On how hard it was to see Chubb go down in practice and if he was upset with the hard tackle:
"Yeah, definitely. We just have to learn how to take care of our guys. We do not ever want one of our players getting hurt. I made sure to check on Nick, and I am glad he is doing well. Hopefully, we have him back out there soon. He is a big part of this team."

On if he likes running behind a FB:
"Yeah, I like running behind the fullback, but it does not really matter. I just like having the opportunity to get the ball in my hands."

On he agrees with run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell's comment that FBs are 'the eyes for the running back':
"They kind of go handle the dirty work, and we kind of just run the other way usually after a fullback goes and hopefully blows somebody up."

On how much he wants to be able to play in front of Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this season:
"A lot. I definitely would like to see fans in the stands, but I am going to be ready to go with or without fans."

On if he has thought about if it will be hard to get as amped up if playing in front of no crowd:
"It will be a little tough I guess, but I really do not think about that because once I see another jersey, my competitiveness will take over, and that is all you really need."

On why the outside zone running scheme suits him:
"I feel like I have been running the outside zone my whole life, through Pee Wee, through middle school, high school, Toledo and Kansas City. We have been running a lot of zone. I ran a lot of zone. I just read it out pretty well, I guess. It helps."

On CB Kevin Johnson's injury and how scary it is to hear about a teammate sustaining a lacerated liver during practice:
"That is very scary. I really do not want to talk too much about it. I just hope he is alright and doing well."

On how long it takes to learn an offensive lineman's strengths and weaknesses:
"It takes a few weeks, maybe even a little bit longer. You have to watch the film and see how they are attacking their players in the film, how they are positioning guys and if they are strong off the ball or not. You have to watch it. You can learn pretty much by just watching a lot of film on those guys."

On if patience is difficult for him in the running game, given RBs are often taught to 'see the hole and hit it hard':
"No, I think I have pretty good patience. That has always been a part of my game, I feel like."

On training with Chubb during the offseason:
"We definitely pushed each other. We ran the hill multiple times, and we ran some conditioning stuff, too. Just running next to him, we try to keep up or one of us tries to lead. Each and every rep, we always compete. We love it, too, because we know it is going to make us better."

On if Chubb talks trash at all when they are competing, given Chubb is perceived as a quieter person:
"I am going to let Nick speak in silence. He is his own type of guy. We joke around and stuff like that all the time. He is definitely quiet when it is time to work, and he is always working. You can tell by his actions."

On how disappointed he was that Chubb did not win the rushing title last season and if it was an emphasis during the last week of the 2019 season:
"It was tough because he definitely deserved it. I definitely feel that he can have a run at it this year or another. It just motivates him. It was a terrible way to lose the title after he had such an amazing season. I was hoping he got the rushing title so we would have two people who won it."

On if he has spent time at WR during training camp:
"I have been doing some stuff. Just catching the ball out of the backfield and running routes still out of the backfield. We will see."

On if there will be more opportunities for him to play or start in the slot:
"That is up to coach. I am just doing whatever I am told and working."

On if there is any joking or competitiveness between the Browns RBs and WRs, given the offensive scheme starts with the running game:
"No, those guys will get their touches. I am not really hearing too much from those guys. They are just ready to win."

