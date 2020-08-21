BrownsCamp Daily: One week in the books, plenty more in store

As we head into a much-needed off day, let's pause for a brief appreciation of the fullback, a position near and dear to Kevin Stefanski's heart.
On Thursday, running backs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell shared his appreciation for it while heaping praise upon Andy Janovich and Johnny Stanton, the team's two fullbacks.
"He is the eyes for the running backs," Mitchell said. "When you are talking about two backs, he is the eyes for that halfback, and also, those guys are good in pass protection if we needed to use them as a third-down back. It is just great to have the guy that we have. (FB) Andy (Janovich), I have shown those guys video of him. He makes excellent decisions. Andy is great for (FB) Johnny (Stanton) because now Johnny is getting the opportunity to learn exactly how to do it, and those guys were teammates at Nebraska. It is a great opportunity for Johnny to pick up some great habits from Andy."
Both of these players have been active and busy through the first week of training camp. They, along with the rest of the team, will be able to briefly catch their breath before another five-day stretch kicks off Saturday.
We've got you fully covered from everything that happened Thursday.
Headlines
News & Notes: Stefanski says 'We're all thinking about Kevin' as CB deals with 'unlucky and unfortunate' injury