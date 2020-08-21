Browns Mailbag: Who's been impressing early in Training Camp?

How are the fullbacks and tight ends performing in camp and will the offense be improved enough to beat the better teams who have that veteran level of experience? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

Both positions have been key fixtures in the offense, and the tight end group, in particular, has been especially productive in team and seven-on-seven drills. Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield have a clear chemistry with each other, David Njoku has found plenty of opportunities in two tight-end sets, and rookie Harrison Bryant has been one of the most active pass-catchers with Case Keenum and the second-team offense.

As for the fullbacks, it's clear Stefanski loves to involve them in any way he can. Andy Janovich has shown off his soft hands on more than one occasion throughout the first week of practices. Running backs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell has loved the new additions to his room.

"He is the eyes for the running backs," Mitchell said. "When you are talking about two backs, he is the eyes for that halfback, and also, those guys are good in pass protection if we needed to use them as a third-down back. It is just great to have the guy that we have."

Who is impressing in camp? Who are the front-runners to start at the two safety positions? CB front runners? DT? — Joe S., Lewis Center

This question has a lot of questions within it, so we'll tackle one at a time.

The easiest answer to the first part includes a number of the Browns' top playmakers. On defense, Ward has looked incredibly sharp and showed off his speed with a 95-yard pick-six during Thursday's practice. On offense, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt both look fresh and revived, especially compared to last year's training camp, when both were dealing with injuries.

Now, the safeties. Veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo have been the main options on the days when Joseph practices. Rookie Grant Delpit has been filling in for Joseph on his off days. All three figure to play prominent roles on the defense.

The Browns are in good shape at the outside CB spots with Ward, Williams and Mitchell, who has had a very strong training camp. The biggest question now is at slot after Johnson's injury.

As for the DTs, the Browns have been able to see plenty of rookie Jordan Elliott, who is filling in for Larry Ogunjobi (groin) with the first-team defense. Eli Ankou and Daniel Ekuale have also been strong with the second unit.