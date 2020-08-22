Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 7 of Training Camp

Kevin Stefanski didn't quite know how his team would respond after Friday's day of rest, but he left the field Saturday pleasantly surprised.

On a balmy day in Berea, the Browns gave the kind of effort the head coach could appreciate. His words leading up to the practice were heeded.

"That day off, a lot of times guys can be sluggish," Stefanski said. "We reminded them of that and they came out here and by and large it was pretty good. A lot of situational things that we hit. We were testing them physically out here on a nice warm day, but mentally as well."

Here's what else we saw.

1. Big plays for both sides

This was a balanced day from a big play standpoint.

From an offensive perspective, the running game was boosted by the return of Nick Chubb, who was participating in his first practice since suffering a concussion Monday. This was the final step for Chubb in the concussion protocol, and his presence provided a welcome sight for an offense that will be utilizing his skills on a regular basis. Even when the play was stopped and the whistle was blown, Chubb would finish off his runs by sprinting to the end of the field.

"Good to see 24 out there," Stefanski said. "The kids just works."