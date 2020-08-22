Myles Garrett: "I want to go to the playoffs"

On how he strained his hamstring:

"Running. Just running. The first strain I have had. It was out of the blue. I kind of knew when I did it because I had never felt anything like it. It felt uncomfortable. I got over it pretty quick, and I am hoping to get in on what the guys are doing on the defensive side."

On if there are any concerns that the injury will linger or affect him Week 1:

"No."

On what he and DE Olivier Vernon can do as a DE tandem:

"[Vernon] is a problem on the end, whether it is setting the edge, making plays on the run and allowing it to cut back into our guys in the middle or if it being on the edge, getting to the quarterback, providing pressure, sacks and making the force the ball out earlier. That is invaluable. A guy who can do both and do it consistently, he is someone we count on, and we just play off of each other. Let him know that I have his back and what he is doing. If I am right next him, if I am playing the 3 or I am outside, if I rush the edge high and he is rushing low or whatever it is, allow ourselves to give each other the best chance to make the play and make a difference in the game."

On how his relationship with QB Baker Mayfield has evolved and spending time together:

"Just two young Texas boys who want to lead their each side of the ball to success. He wants to do well on his side. He obviously wants to bounce back and have one hell of a year, and I want to do the same. We are kind of in the same boat. We are competitive. We want to be the best that we can be, and we know that last year was not that. We have it in each other. We are going to challenge each other every single day. I am going to talk to him and talk trash when we make a big play on him. I know he is going to do the same thing when he makes a big play. Just two competitive guys who love the game and have that fire for it."

On competing against T Jedrick Wills Jr. in practice and what he wants to show Wills:

"I would just like to introduce him to the NFL and how things are going to be. He is going to have a tough matchup against me and OV, but whenever we beat him or whenever we get one over on him, I do not want to him get discouraged or put his head down. That was one of the things I was seeing when he was out there going against OV. He would get beat once to twice. Just try to pick his head up. 'Hey, focus on the next play. This guy has been in the league for a long time for a reason. He knows how to play the game. He knows how to rush the passer. You can't get discouraged from one drive. You are going to have multiple more, and this could just the one where he got you and you could go on to protect quarterback perfectly for the rest of the game so do not allow these couple plays to keep you from getting where you want to go. This is just training camp, and you have a long season. You can improve from today all the way to there, and end up like one of the guys who only gives up one or no sacks throughout the year. Just grow from that moment, and if you need any tips, I will be here, and I can put you into contact if you have not already talked to (former Browns LT) Joe (Thomas) and you want me to talk to Joe. Him and I are just advisors if you need anything.'"

On if he will dial it back at all so Wills does not get discouraged:

"Oh, no. Nobody ever learns when you dial it back. Now walking through, that is different. If we are in a different state of mind or a different mood and I am walking through what I am supposed to after practice with him, like my ideas, yeah, we can go through that and we can learn how to set properly and what to do when I do this or what I am going to do when he sets differently. Once we are out there with pads on, shells or whatever it is, I am going to give him whatever I have so he can get that feel of a good defensive end coming off on him and what he is supposed to be on him."