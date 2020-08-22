Press Conference

Kevin Stefanski: Jedrick Wills (Jr.) is progressing every day"

Aug 22, 2020 at 03:44 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski:
Opening statement:
"One note, (RB) Nick Chubb will be out there today so good to get Nick back on the grass."

On Chubb returning to the field:
"With injuries with all of our guys, we want it to be as quick as possible for them for their health, and obviously, Nick being no different. Followed all the protocols, he is feeling good and excited to have him back out there."

On why the FB position is so important to the Browns offense:
"I think once you talk to (FB) Andy (Janovich), you will get a feel for what a fullback looks like and sounds like. I just think it brings a level of toughness. Obviously, I also think there is a versatility to that position and what you can do with them in the run and the pass game. I think it can help dictate certain looks that you want to see from the defense. I just think it is a nice utility piece for us."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 6

Check out photos from the sixth day of Browns Camp

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
1 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
2 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020
3 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020
4 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
5 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020
6 / 56

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
7 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
8 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
9 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
10 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020
11 / 56

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
12 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
13 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020
14 / 56

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020
15 / 56

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020
16 / 56

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
17 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020
18 / 56

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
19 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020
20 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020
21 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
22 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020
23 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
24 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
25 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
26 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
27 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020
28 / 56

Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020
29 / 56

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020
30 / 56

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
31 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
32 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020
33 / 56

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020
34 / 56

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
35 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020
36 / 56

A helmet during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
37 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020
38 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020
39 / 56

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
40 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
41 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020
42 / 56

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020
43 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
44 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020
45 / 56

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020
46 / 56

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020
47 / 56

M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020
48 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
49 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
50 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020
51 / 56

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020
52 / 56

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020
53 / 56

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020
54 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
55 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
56 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

On if P Jamie Gillan will practice today:
"He will."

On how encouraging it is that CB Kevin Johnson is out of the hospital and that Johnson may be able to return to play in the coming weeks:
"It is really good news that he is out of the hospital. I spoke to him yesterday. He is doing really well. We are going to take a week to week. I am going to listen to the doctors and the trainers on this one."

On if Johnson's injury does not require a procedure and that it is a matter of time for it to heal:
"Yes, I think that is accurate."

On the benefits of using a third S as fifth DB:
"You talk about what you want to be defensively. Sometimes teams will play that third safety as opposed to a smaller nickel. Some teams where their nickelback may be more of a corner type and he is going to be involved more in the run fit, you may want a bigger body. I know that over the years, (S) Andrew Sendejo is one guy that comes to mind. He is a safety that in a pinch played some nickel for the Vikings. In fact in the playoff game there down in New Orleans, he played nickel. There are certain packages certainly where that is possible. Like you said, you get a sixth DB at times, and now, he is playing more around the box around the dime linebacker spot."

On if the third S can be a hybrid LB:
"Exactly."

On what the Browns DL needs to do to help the run defense improve from last year, referencing DE Myles Garrett returning to practice:
"It starts up front. Having No. 95 out there definitely makes us better, but we want to make sure that we have a wave of guys that play throughout the game and are being disruptive in the run and the pass game. I am a firm believer that strength along the lines really will dictate the success of your offense and your defense."

On what Sendejo brings to the Browns on the field and as a leader:
"I think the leadership is key. We have a lot of young players on this team, and to be able to see examples of how to do it is important. Leadership does not have to be the rah-rah guy giving speeches every day as you walk out to practice. It can be the guy who just does his job over and over and again. I think that is something that Andrew brings to the team."

On the ramp up process for Garrett as he returns to practice:
"There will be a ramp up. That always starts with individual and then it moves towards team periods. Smart is the operative word as it pertains to the situation."

On QB Baker Mayfield's progress on the field during the first week of training camp:
"He is doing a nice job. All of our players, you have to remind yourself that they are running plays full speed for the first time versus an offense or versus a defense so there are definitely going to be moments where it is not perfect. I think Baker, just like all the other guys, we are learning, and I think he is doing a really nice job. You go down to the red zone period the other day, and we are running those plays for the first time and he is making them work. Then there are other ones that we have to do better at all positions. I think understanding that we are trying to build this thing and get the basics down is really important. The other note for the quarterbacks in particular is we make life hard on them in practice, and we are giving them tough looks and we are not giving them outs in certain areas. It is definitely a tough position to play, and we want to make sure that we simulate that as much as we can in practice."

On T Jedrick Wills Jr.'s progress during the first week of training camp:
"He has done a good job. He spends a lot of time with (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan. He is getting a lot of good reps versus (DE) Olivier Vernon, who is a very good player. He is doing a nice job, and I think he is progressing every day. He is working on technique. He is taking things from the classroom to the field. I know there are certain things that Coach Callahan and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Scott) Peters are having him do with technique, whether it be footwork, hand placement or whatever it may be. He is working on things. That is just part of his job now is to work on his craft, and he is doing a nice job with it."

On if Wills getting beat at times during one-on-one drills is to be expected due to his transition to LT:
"I would not say it is not necessarily because of the transition. Those one-on-one drills, a lot of times, you are working on technique and you are trying something out. Those are really great breeding grounds for teaching and learning so there is going to be good and bad in those type of drills."

On Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh's comment that Baltimore is focused on getting ready for Cleveland Week 1 and if it easier for a team and coaching staff with more continuity to be able to focus more on their first opponent at this point of the year:
"I do not think so. Right when the schedule comes out, you really talk about that Week 1 opponent. We are very aware of how many days that game is away. As much as we are teaching, learning and putting in systems, of course, we are going to start ramping this thing up and get ready for Baltimore on September 13."

Related Content

Stump Mitchell: "It's a team game"
news

Stump Mitchell: "It's a team game"

RBs coach Stump Mitchell and LBs coach Jason Tarver meet with reporters Thursday
Kareem Hunt: "I feel really good"
news

Kareem Hunt: "I feel really good"

Browns RB Kareem Hunt meets with reporters Thursday
Kevin Stefanski: "Kevin Johnson is doing well and we're thinking of him"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Kevin Johnson is doing well and we're thinking of him"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters on Thursday
Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"
news

Jack Conklin: "We're all learning together"

Jack Conklin, Case Keenum and BJ Goodson meet with reporters on Wednesday
Kevin Stefanski: "Identify and correct"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Identify and correct"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters on Wednesday
David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"
news

David Njoku: "I'm excited to be a Cleveland Brown"

The Browns tight end met with reporters Tuesday
Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"
news

Chris Kiffin: "Iron sharpens iron"

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and tight ends coach Drew Petzing met with reporters Tuesday 
Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "We have a lot of work to do"

Cleveland's head coach meets with the media Tuesday
Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"
news

Kevin Johnson: "I believe in myself as a player"

Kevin Johnson, Olivier Vernon and Nick Harris met with reporters Monday
Kevin Stefanski: "Practice hard and take care of each other"
news

Kevin Stefanski: "Practice hard and take care of each other"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Monday
Joel Bitonio: "We're working to be perfect as a group"
news

Joel Bitonio: "We're working to be perfect as a group"

Joel Bitonio and Mack Wilson met with reporters Sunday

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising