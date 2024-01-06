Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Bengals in Week 18

Have a strong defensive showing on the road

Throughout this season, the Browns have had their ups and downs with success defensively on the road. They are 3-4 in road games this season, and some defensive struggles have played a role in that overall record.

While they will be without key defensive players like DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, hamstring), CB Greg Newsome II (knee) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) on Sunday, there is still potential for both the front seven and the secondary to showcase the standard this group has set for themselves on that side of the ball.

When the Browns faced the Texans in Week 16 in Houston, they showcased that level of defensive dominance they've played with at home. The Browns will need to play to that same standard not only this week in Cincinnati, but also in the first round of the playoffs. Playing on the road to close out the regular season can be an opportunity to build that momentum heading into the playoffs.

Defensively, the Browns will have their hands full with the Bengals receivers in WR Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase leads the Bengals with 1,197 receiving yards this season and seven touchdowns. QB Jake Browning has thrown for 1,780 yards this season, completing 153 of 219 passes in eight games.